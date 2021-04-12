Technical writer and editor - Alten Sverige AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Alten Sverige AB

Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-12We are currently looking for someone with at least 5 years of experience in technical writing and editing in English. You need to have excellent oral and written communication skills, preferably you have English as your first language but not mandatory. Moreover, you need to have experience from Microsoft Office, including Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and the Adobe Creative Suite. We do also see that you have an university degree or equivalent and also experience with researching and eliciting information as well as experience from identifying and implementing best practices. A writer with technical knowledge of thermal management and cooling systems would be highly desirable. Flexible working location but the writer could also be located in or near Liberec, Czech Republic; Gothenburg, Sweden; Durham, NC USA.As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work life balance is our top priority. We also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants.RESPONSIBILITIESAs a technical writer you will be responsible for:Plans, writes, edits and updates a variety of technical documentation, includingUser manualsProduct and system-level data sheetsOperational, instructional, maintenance and test proceduresExternal instructions for customers and service personnelTraining materialCoordinates development of graphic designs, diagrams and chartsConducts interviews with various users and technical staff to gather data for documentation.Researches and translates technical information into manuals and/or web-based documents for nontechnical and technical users.Assists in documenting the change process for all customer-facing technical documentation.Recommends formats responsive to technical and customer requirements.Produces deliverables that conform to the company documentation and quality assurance standards.Works closely with the engineering team to improve technical accuracy of all technical documentation.You should have an eye for details as it is very important that the information is correct from the beginning so that future translation misunderstandings can be avoided. You will need to plan your own work and make sure that you get all the information from all stakeholders, in order to produce the right documents and communicate correctly. You are a good networker, this will help you to get the information you need. Apart from this you should be OK with reading a lot of technical texts and preferably you are also accustomed to working with XML, however not mandatory.What we offer youEvery employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. At ALTEN, we have a broad range of assignments at most of the leading companies in Sweden in several different sectors, to make it possible for your wishes to come true. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your coaching manager, you build your career path so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams!We believe in growing together.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-04-12Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13Alten Sverige AB5684055