Technical Writer (50%) for Cibes Lift Group
Experis AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Gävle Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Gävle
2024-12-03
Are you looking for a flexible and inspiring role where you can combine your technical expertise with creating technical information? At Cibes Lift Group, we are now seeking a Technical Writer to take responsibility for producing world-class manuals and technical documentation.
Whether you are an experienced Technical Writer or a student looking for the first step in your career, this could be the role for you! The position offers the possibility of combining work with studies or other commitments. Your working hours are flexible and will be planned in consultation with our Marketing & Communication Manager. Remote work is also an option, though we look forward to seeing you in Gävle 2-3 days per month.
About the Role
As a Technical Writer at Cibes Lift Group, you will act as the coordinator and communicator between our R&D department, product team, and customers (professional installers). You will be responsible for creating, reviewing, and updating technical documentation for our lifts, focusing on product installation and maintenance manuals.
Your tasks will include:
* Developing clear and accurate instructions for installing, operating, and maintaining our lifts, manufactured at Cibes Lift Group's production facility in Gävle, Sweden.
* Ensuring manuals comply with company standards and guidelines.
* Quality-assuring approximately 14 language versions in collaboration with external translators.
* Validating and reviewing documented processes with R&D and the product team to ensure the information is correct, up-to-date, and user-friendly.
* Managing the documentation process from research and writing to publishing PDFs in the Cibes Media Portal.
In this role you will utilize modern tools to create the technical documentation. Some work may involve producing illustrations from CAD drawings, but this is not a requirement for this position. Furthermore, the role is highly self-driven, and you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to maintain high-quality standards.
About You
You are a meticulous and curious individual who enjoys delving into technical details and making them comprehensible to others. You're proficient in writing in English and comfortable with technical terminology, you are structured, self-driven, and able to prioritize and meet deadlines. You have experience with technical illustration and documentation/translation tools like CMS, XML.
We see that you can be both experienced and a beginner as a technical writer with us. You possess prior experience in technical writing, preferably in relevant technical fields. You are service-minded, responsible, and thrive in collaborative cross-functional team environments.
A degree in technical communication, communication, or a related field is advantageous but not required. A technical education complemented by a technical writer's course (post-secondary education) is also valuable.
Bonus points if you:
Have worked on technical documentation within the manufacturing industry.
Why Join Us?
Join our Marketing & Communication team-a creative and dedicated group of eight people eager to share their knowledge and expertise.
Application
Send your CV-no need for a cover letter! Instead, answer three initial questions.
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Jefferson Wells, and you will be employed by Cibes Lift Group. For questions about the role, feel free to contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson at +46 70-377 0064 or via email at marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-01-02. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, China, and USA. In 2022 the Group had approximately 1500 employees and a revenue of 2,8 billion SEK. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02
