Technical Writer
2024-03-20
Your role
Join our clientsteam as a Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer!
Are you passionate about IT and technology-related projects? Do you thrive on delivering high-quality technical information to support business operations? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
As a Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless delivery of customer turnover packages and providing essential technical documentation.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Conducting quality control checks on all documentation to ensure compliance with industry regulations.
• Ensuring turnover packages adhere to GMP/GDocP standards.
• Coordinating with factories and stakeholders to expedite documentation supply.
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including Design, Automation, Electrical Engineers, Project Managers, and the Product Supply team.
• Engaging with customers to understand turnover package requirements and deliverables.
Key Qualities We're Looking For:
• Detail-oriented and perseverant individuals with strong communication skills.
• Ability to work effectively within a team environment.
• Previous experience in documentation management within the pharmaceutical or biotechnology sectors is highly desirable.
• Proficiency in English is essential, and knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
This position is primarily based at our clients office in Tumba, with occasional visits to their factory in Jordbro. The initial commitment is for 50% of the time during the first two weeks of June, increasing to 100% thereafter until April 2025.
This role offers an excellent opportunity for junior professionals, especially those with prior experience in the pharmaceutical industry. However, we prioritize soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and attention to detail.
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to our dynamic team, apply now!
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
The process
Clevry thinks your soft skills are as important as your hard skills. Do you want to know more about your soft skills and how to optimize them?
As you apply for this position you have the possibility to answer a questionnaire from us about your soft skills. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to fill out and generates a feedback report (in Swedish) that highlights your soft skills. This report can be used for both personal and professional purposes.
We screen candidates continuously and the position could be filled prior to last application date. Does this role sound like a good match? Please apply today.
