Technical Writer
2023-11-16
You work with a dynamic group in a cross-functional environment. You play a key role supporting the Koenigsegg Legend division (aftermarket) and other departments with technical documentation. The documentation is used to operate, service and maintain Koenigsegg hyper vehicles in an efficient and safe manner.
Responsibilities
Restlessly gather knowledge and information from engineers and technicians to be able to compile correct documentation.
Cross functional coordination between departments and individuals.
Compose and publish technical documentation, US English, in accordance with the Simplified Technical English standard ASD-STE100 and style guides.
Maintain and update published documentation.
Continuously improve and streamline tools, procedures and style guides.
Need to have
To be successful in this role you must be structured, initiator, efficient, responsible, curious, critical and good at multi-tasking. We believe in working as a team with individual responsibilities. You must enjoy challenges and have the ability to find solutions that are in line with the Koenigsegg standard. You have a curiosity to support and develop the business by contributing with your knowledge. You are the detective that will not be satisfied until a document is published and you can proceed with next inline case.
At least 3 years of experience within the Technical Documentation spectra.
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and written.
Experience in desktop publishing tools including Adobe Creative Cloud (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat) and Microsoft Office.
Work independently and take responsibility throughout the complete Technical Documentation process: Gather information - Create content - Review - Publish.
Meritorious
Experience in ASCIIDOC
Experience in ASD-STE100
Experience in XML and CMS
Experience in risk assessment
Availability
According to agreement
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
