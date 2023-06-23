Technical Writer
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
Are you a talented a Software Application Developer with a passion for frontend development and cloud experience under your belt? We have an exciting opportunity for you at our office in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As a Software Application Developer, you are a team player with excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English. You bring your creative mindset and real-world experience in developing and maintaining applications in the cloud to the table. You are a fast learner with a passion for sharing your knowledge and empowering others.
Project Overview:
Our team work in a larger project where we collaborate with various teams, including Sales, Support and Software Development, to define our cutting-edge SaaS solution.
The project aim at leading the charge in transforming our organization on our journey to the cloud. We are on a mission to redesign, simplify, accelerate, and ensure reliable deployments to our cloud environments worldwide.
Responsibilities:
Your responsibilities will include:
mainly developing and maintaining our user facing react frontend
developing services supporting our customer solution,
building tools and applications to enhance customer interaction,
supporting the transition to a cloud-based infrastructure,
evolving the deployment infrastructure and security.
Required Qualifications:
A degree in Computer Science or equivalent job experience
Strong knowledge of frontend development
Interest and understanding of DevOps practices
Ability to speak English fluently
Preferred Qualifications:
Programming skills in JavaScript (preferably with React), Python, Golang, C++, Java, Rust, or other languages
Hands-on experience with cloud environments and tools, including deployment, operations, and monitoring
Familiarity with containerization technologies
Experience in UX design
Familiarity with Unix/Linux
Proficiency in cloud architecture and services
Familiarity with services of major cloud providers
At our company, we embrace continuous integration, delivery, and deployment methodologies. You'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge tools and technologies, including GitOps, AWS, Kubernetes, Helm, Docker, and many more.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation sponsoring.
Join our team of passionate developers who are shaping the future of our SaaS solution. We offer a collaborative work environment, professional growth opportunities, and competitive compensation. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the next big thing in the airline business!
Join us if you want to:
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
At Boeing, diversity, equity, and inclusion are enduring company values. We strive to live these values every day not only because it's the right thing to do, but because our success depends on it. The company's commitment to diversity and inclusion means providing a work environment for all employees that is welcoming, respectful and equitable, with opportunities for personal and professional development.
