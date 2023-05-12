Technical Writer
2023-05-12
Position Description
We are looking for information engineers who are used to work with technical illustrations and write technical documentation.
Do you see yourself producing documentation to support our customers in taking care of their machines when it comes to service, repair and maintenance?
Do you like producing illustrations from CAD (Computer Aided Design) data, writing operator instructions and document operations for service, repair, and modifications?
Do you fancy working in the Parts & Service Engineering area?
If you answered YES to the previous questions, please read more!
You will join a team where trust, respect and having fun are important. We are a high-performing team with extensive experience in the aftermarket. We are customer-oriented and always striving to improve ourselves and our work.
In this role you will create, review and update Operator Manuals and Service instructions. As well handling feedback from the field to continuously update our documentation of operations for service and repair instructions.
Who Are We?
Parts & Service Engineering is responsible for creating a synchronized spare part offer together with parts- and maintenance information. We are also responsible for supporting commercial spare part offers from a technical perspective.
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected, through talented employees, imagination, and technological innovation. With our mission "Building tomorrow" as our guiding star, Volvo CE is heading up a major technology shift. With a global presence, we are passionate pioneers who walk the talk about bringing concrete sustainable solutions to the world today and for the generations to come.
Who Are You?
Since we are working in a global and diverse environment you enjoy collaboration, have cultural awareness, and see the strengths in people 's differences.
We believe you are curious, open-minded and achievement driven together with a structured way of working. You have a customer focus mindset, an independent and pro-active way of working.
You have knowledge in creation of technical documentation and experience in the PC applications Illustrator and Photoshop, ideally also with CAD. Basic knowledge of commercially available editing systems is desirable.
You have a degree in technical writing or technical writing experience. You are experienced and have a high interest in cooperating in teams and networks. Fluent Swedish and English proficient in writing and speaking is mandatory.
Are we a perfect match?
If you are a person who is customer driven, open-minded and eager to accomplish great things together? Send your application today!
Curious and have some questions? Call me!
Jesper Alvarsson, Head of Parts & Service Engineering Braås & Motherwell, phone +46 70 089 7743
Union Contacts:
Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna, +46 (0)790 608063
Per Trozell, Unionen, +46 (0)70- 089 76 81
Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 089763
