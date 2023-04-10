Technical Writer
About the job
We need a writer to our office in Malmö.
You like to work at the interface between Technology, Language and Pedagogy. We believe you have experience from producing structured, pedagogic documentation. As a person, you like to work independently and you are used to drive your work forward on your own.
Responsibilities
Create structured and pedagogic technical material.
If you are working as a technical writer today, that is a plus.
Additional information
To qualify for the role, we would like you to thrive in a multi-cultural environment with complex technology and a fast pace of development.
Applications:
Please send your application to: apply@maderik.com
Questions:
You may contact Fredrik Slätterhed +46 723 618 277 Så ansöker du
