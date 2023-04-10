Technical Writer

Maderik Institute Of Management AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö
2023-04-10


About the job
We need a writer to our office in Malmö.

You like to work at the interface between Technology, Language and Pedagogy. We believe you have experience from producing structured, pedagogic documentation. As a person, you like to work independently and you are used to drive your work forward on your own.

Responsibilities
Create structured and pedagogic technical material.
If you are working as a technical writer today, that is a plus.

Additional information
To qualify for the role, we would like you to thrive in a multi-cultural environment with complex technology and a fast pace of development.

Applications:
Please send your application to: apply@maderik.com

Questions:
You may contact Fredrik Slätterhed +46 723 618 277

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10
E-post: apply@maderik.coom

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Maderik Institute Of Management AB (org.nr 556870-7219)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta)
211 19  MALMÖ

