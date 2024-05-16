Technical Writer - PureBallast
AlfaWall in Tumba is looking for a
Technical Writer - PureBallast
Do you want to make a difference in the world? We do. It's the reason Alfa Laval and Wallenius water have developed Alfa Laval PureBallast - a system to treat ballast water and prevent invasive species from spreading between marine ecosystems. We have a market leading position since the launch in 2006, and we sell systems to ship owners and shipyards worldwide. We are in a very fast-paced market driven by environmental legislation. Now we are looking for a Technical Writer who wants to help us make a difference in the world.
About the job
As Technical Writer you will
*
Prepare and maintain the technical documentation for the PureBallast system.
*
Create, update, and maintain system documentation for customer use, covering installation, service/maintenance, operation, and safety instructions.
*
Support the organization by implementing structured documentation processes and contribute to the development of tools and methods in the field of technical documentation.
*
Collaborate with Mechanical, Automation, Electrical engineers, and Project Managers on a daily basis.
*
The job location is Tumba, in the south of Stockholm until Spring 2025
What you know
*
You hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent in a relevant field.
*
Have sound knowledge of DITA-based component content management system, CCMS. Experience in Tridion Docs is valuable.
*
You are a technical writer with an engineer's mindset, demonstrating a deep technical curiosity.
*
Have demonstrable documentation skills, insight, and enthusiasm for producing clear and comprehensive technical documentation.
*
Have experience in documenting large-scale and complex machinery systems, preferably in the maritime sector is valuable.
*
You are a strong team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
*
Fluent in Swedish and English both verbally and written.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment, where you will have the possibility to impact the maritime environment. You will be part of a highly motivated R&D team where we help each other to develop and create value.
The PureBallast product is marketed and sold entirely by Alfa Laval, and you will act within the global Alfa Laval organization, with many international contacts, both internally and externally.
You will be employed by AlfaWall AB.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. In collaboration with Fabege, Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies. An education center specifically focused on high-speed separation will also be part of this innovative setup.
For more information, please contact
Peter Nordström, Head of Research and Development,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible not later than June 9th 2024. Applications sent directly via email will be deleted without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
