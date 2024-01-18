Technical Visualization Artist
2024-01-18
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for a Technical Visualization Artist for an assignment with an Automotive organisation.
This is a consultant opportunity through Randstad Technologies. Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries.
Responsibilities
You will work cross projects and play an important role to develop our internal tools, based on different needs.
You will find yourself working not only with the visualization team, but also supporting the prospective design team and possibly other teams when it comes to integrating and testing new technologic tools.
You will be focusing on developing our workflow through Blueprints and scripting in C++ when working in Unreal, and scripting in Python to support our Visualization artists when they are working in Vred.
Also, you will use your developer competences to support both the Visualization and the Prospective Design teams to implement the use of new tech tools.
New design tools will also require your support to integrate both VR and AR devices, through an Ureal and Vred environment. Your deliverables will focus on prototype that can be tested and assessed internally.
Additional knowledge on back and front end developing is welcome, as well as experience in focusing on improving the visual quality achieved in any viz software.
Most of the job must be done from the office in Gothenburg, but there is flexibility.
Qualifications
C++ knowledge
Knowledge of Unreal and Blueprints
Basic knowledge of Python
AR/VR basics
Good to have Knowledge of Vred and other 3D Visualization software
Good to have Frontend/backend web development
Personal attributes
Fluent in English. Spoken and written. Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in sometimes stressful and demanding short-timed projects.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Main software are Unreal, Vred and scripting tools for C++ and Python.
About the company
