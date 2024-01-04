Technical UI Designer
2024-01-04
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise. We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign.
We strongly believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
We are now looking for Junior to Mid-level Technical UI Designers to come join us in bringing the user interface of the next Battlefield to life. You will work in our proprietary Frostbite engine using visual scripting to develop the HUD and further UI flows and elements. Often you will be the puzzle piece tying features together while making sure our performance targets are met. You will report to the Lead UI Scripter.
Responsibilities:
Work with the team to structure and implement features into the game that align with gameplay goals, accessibility and technical standards
Refine implementation based on feedback, design requirements, art- and creative direction
Work with engineers, technical UI designers, UX designers, and UI artists to implement features
Work with producers and directors to estimate and prioritize work
Collaborative and inclusive attitude with the ability to listen, learn, and adapt
Qualifications:
You have minimum 2+ years experience working in professional game development and working in game engines
Implemented screens, widgets, logic and data flows, worked with other disciplines to implement UI
You have experience in UI implementation with other game engines or frameworks like Unreal, Unity, WPF, Qt, or Blockly
You have experience in solving technically challenging problems
You have experience with rapid prototyping to test the feasibility of concepts, taking an idea from start to finish on your own
An understanding of (UI/UX) design principles, typography, layout, motion, and visual fidelity
