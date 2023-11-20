Technical Training Portfolio Manager
2023-11-20
Do you feel motivated by turning business challenges and opportunities into learnings solutions? Do you have an ability to collaborate in a multi-culture business environment and a skill to build relationships and networks for performance and innovation? Would you love to develop with us? Then we need you! We are looking for a self-starting, structured and collaborative professional. Someone who are not only eager to develop our dealer network with us through technical training solutions, but also finding a true interest in following up the actual effect and usefulness of this. Do you recognize yourself, then read on, as we would love to connect with you!
Who are we, and what can we offer?
Volvo Trucks Technical Training is located in Gothenburg and our purpose is to serve the organization with training solutions for our dealer network. We innovate, develop and deliver to the workshop technicians as our main target group. We, this way, contribute to the Service Market and Retail business in Volvo Trucks. We offer both face-to-face training courses as well as digital learning solutions.
As Technical Training Portfolio Manager in our team, you will have the responsibility for the central technical training portfolio that supports the workshop technicians within our retail network. In addition to your direct colleagues within the team you cooperate with product owners, subject matter experts, sales areas and markets, as well as Volvo Trucks Competence Development. This in order to identify training needs and to secure that training initiatives effectively reach the workshop technicians. You set a vision and long-term strategy for the technical training portfolio and in cooperation with the equivalent organization at Renault Trucks you set the strategy and structure for trainings shared by both brands. You will follow up on our deliveries towards the receiving markets. Based on the results you will actively work to secure that our content and way of working are continuously improved.
Main activities and responsibilities
Actively capture business needs and competence gaps from Volvo Trucks stakeholders, such as product owners, sales areas, and markets
Transform the consolidated needs into firm training requests
Communicate, drive and secure prioritization of training requests from business needs to decision of training projects
Build a short- and long-term strategy for the portfolio with aim to support workshop technician's competence development in the most efficient way, considering both current and future technology and methods.
Keep the Technical training paths up-to-date and secure that these are easy to use
Make sure the Technical training offer is updated, supports Volvo Trucks strategy and is attractive to end users
Participate in steering committees for training development projects
Take an active role in Technical Trainings train-the-trainer sessions
Follow up on training utilization
Follow up on the quality of the delivered trainings
Work together with the Competence Development team, in order to continuously improve Volvo Trucks way of developing state of the art learning solutions
Profile:
Organized and structured, balancing innovation and creativity
Great people and teamwork skills
Willingness to collaborate with a cross-functional view, bringing different stakeholder's perspective into consideration
Self-starter with innovative spirit; able to build trust and take ownership
Analytical mindset and eagerness to follow-up on performance
Qualifications:
University degree
Experience from the service market and retail business
Genuine interest in the Technician's role and work conditions
Well developed and efficient communication and presentation skills
Genuine interest in training design and learning strategies
Project management experience
Experience from using learning management tools is a plus
Experience from change management is a plus
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing
Curious to find out more? Contact us!
Marcus Olsson, Manager Technical Training, +46 7390 210 75
Sandra Smith, HR Business Partner, +46 7390 288 67
