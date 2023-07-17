Technical Training Development Specialis
AB Sandvik Coromant / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sandviken
2023-07-17
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a metal cutting background with technical sales or technical product management experience and know how to design, develop, and create technical training? Then, this could be the perfect opportunity for you! We're currently looking for a Technical Training Development Specialist.
At the Sandvik Coromant Academy, an integral part of the Marketing team, we commit to serving to equip our customers with applications skills and know-how to enable them to troubleshoot and maximize the value of their investments in our tooling solutions. Through our training programs, we act as an important support for our front-line sales teams in acquiring and improving their technical and selling skills.
About the job
In this position, you are responsible for developing, designing, writing and producing content for technical and application training programs, based on customers' needs. You create training content to equip both internal sales and our customers with relevant technical competencies and know-how to maximize the total value of Sandvik Coromant's solution offer. You collaborate globally across functions in the matrix organization with subject matter experts to design, develop and produce both online and workshop-based global technical and application training programs. You also analyze the technical competence needs of the industries, customers feedback and requests from the organization and engage the product management team and relevant stakeholders to evaluate and assess appropriate technical training programs to support sales growth.
You communicate and distribute training internally and externally via different channels, such as intranet, web, and sales and marketing communities
Also included in your responsibility:
Following up on technical training survey data and addressing areas of improvements and priority needs of the business.
Evaluating curriculum design and technical content development to ensure high quality delivery that meets customers' needs - addressing customers' pain points and application of learning and knowledge.
Following up and support Train-the-Trainers implementation of key new training initiatives with Sales Organizations.
Auditing and evaluating technical training programs for continuous improvement to keep abreast with customers' latest trend and needs as well as frontline sales' focus.
Collaborating with different teams in technical training content review, updates and creation of new content and assets, as well as proofreading of translated training material.
Maintaining and updating technical training programs to ensure Sandvik Coromant technical and application competence continuing to stay relevant to our customers and industries.
The location for this position is flexible within Europe.
About you
We're looking for someone with a background in technical sales, engineering, or technical product management - combined with an understanding of the manufacturing value chain and processing. You have experience in developing global programs or leading global projects in a diverse network between different functions. To be successful in this role, you have good knowledge of customers' technical, and application needs and requirements - connecting it with the company's total offer and solutions in content design and development. You have experience or expertise in instructional design, development and producing technical training content of customer value. Having basic understanding of CAD/CAM is an advantage though not necessary. As we operate in a global setting, excellent written and verbal skills in English are required.
You're a creative, self-motivated, and strong problem-solver, and you constantly pursuing new thinking and new ideas in the technical training content and design - bringing value to business and customers. You enjoy working with digital technology and you know how to facilitate and carry out technical training. Excellent in stakeholder management is key and you work in full transparency, trust, and collaboration with cognitive inclusion with all stakeholders. With qualities as independent and proactive you go far in this role. Add to that, being a strong team player, keen to learn and willing to take on challenges, and you have a great chance of succeeding with us.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 7, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056472).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Corina Kheo, Manager of Sandvik Coromant Academy, +65 969 438 63
Union contacts, Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Jessica Hill Holm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
7969509