We are now looking for a Technical Training Coordinator-E in Ludvika / Västerås.
Your responsibilities:
• Together with technical experts in tenders, create a training plan and a budget in accordance with the customers technical specification
• Represent Customer Training in tenders and projects by building an understanding of Division of Works, content, format, budgets, quality, expectations, etc.
• Deliver, together with trainers and technical experts, solid technical trainings in our delivery projects according to contracts, deadlines and within budget
• Ensure that training related documentation and any special equipment or customized devices are accurately prepared and available for training sessions
• Select, manage, and ensure proper training of outsourced training
• Coordinate trainings between customers and trainers as well as to act as the Voice of the Customer internally towards functions and trainers to improve content, logistics etc.
• Transform feedback from customers and trainers into concrete actions to further develop our customer trainings
Office location Ludvika or Västerås: Ludvika or Västerås (flexible).
Your background:
• A technical degree is beneficial but not a requirement
• Experienced within the field of technical training is preferable (3-5 years experience in a similar role - training or project management)
• Excellent coordination, communication and leadership skills
• A strong team-player with the ability to engage with different stakeholders and all levels of the organization
• On a personal level you are organized and accurate with a problem-solving mindset
• You have a technical interest and a curios and innovative mindset
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is not mandatory
• Solid experience of using MS Office. Knowledge of other administrative tools and systems is a plus
