Technical Trainer
Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB / Pedagogjobb / Emmaboda Visa alla pedagogjobb i Emmaboda
2026-07-01
, Lessebo
, Nybro
, Tingsryd
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB i Emmaboda
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Malmö
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
The Technical Trainer is responsible for the end-to-end development, coordination, and delivery of technical training across Europe. This includes products, solutions, applications, and value propositions, with a strong focus on translating technical capabilities into customer-relevant solutions and business value.
This role plays a key part in a strategic growth initiative, ensuring consistent, high-quality training delivery across regions and supporting knowledge transfer to internal teams, channel partners, and customers.
You will be part of a growing international training team, currently consisting of three members. The role involves close collaboration with counterparts in the United States as well as colleagues across European training centers.
This requires travel up to 70%, primarily within Europe, with occasional global travel.
Training is delivered predominantly onsite, requiring a high level of mobility and flexibility.
Key Responsibilities
Actively contributes and supports the full technical training lifecycle: needs analysis, content development, deployment, facilitation, and assessment
Delivers and support the design of hands-on, solution-oriented training programs for Transport products and applications
Support and collaborate with global training centers
Ensure effective knowledge transfer to sales teams, channel partners, and customers
Act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Transport products, maintaining up-to-date technical expertise
Gather and translate customer and partner insights into training improvements and content development
Build and maintain strong relationships with channel partners and stakeholders across the market
Contribute to the continuous development and enhancement of training programs
Delivers technical training across multiple modalities — including onsite, virtual, and blended formats - across Europe and occasionally on a global basis
Qualifications
A few years of experience in the design, development and delivery of practical technical training programs. Familiarity with modern and traditional training methods
Strong facilitation and training skills
Able to manage multiple projects concurrently and work with diverse business units to build strong relationships
Excellent skills in English, both spoken and written. Additional European language/s is a plus
Experience working in an international environment in a matrix organization
Actively lead internal projects to develop the efficiency of the entire organization
We're a team that leads with passion, thrives on continuous improvement, and holds each other accountable to deliver results that truly make a difference.
As a person, you are a great communicator, team focused and passionate about solving problems. You are flexible, open to new ideas and possess strong interpersonal skills. You are also able to see the bigger picture and work towards the larger goals.
Why Work at Xylem!
We offer you a creative and international environment where you get the opportunity to focus on your personal and professional development together with committed and helpful colleagues. Engage as a volunteer through Xylem ́s business program for community initiatives Xylem Watermark: www.xylemwatermark.com.
Everyone's equal value
We want people, regardless of skin color, age, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity, to feel at home, not just on Xylem, but everywhere in the world. For us, diversity means more than just a policy or a set of methods. Diversity is a fundamental part of our corporate culture and a key to long-term growth.
Feel free to visit us at https://www.xylem.com/sv-se/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13
via karriärsportalen Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB
(org.nr 556782-9253)
STÅLVÄGEN 2 (visa karta
)
361 80 LINDÅS Jobbnummer
9988052