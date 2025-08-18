Technical Team Lead, Cyber Security Services
2025-08-18
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Service Operations Manager
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead a team of cybersecurity engineers delivering services to process industry clients in Sweden. Each day, you will drive the execution and development of our cybersecurity services portfolio for the Swedish market in close collaboration with the Portfolio Manager. You will also act as a key contact toward our global cybersecurity team, ensuring alignment and knowledge exchange.
This role is contributing to the Cyber Security Services function in Sweden. Main stakeholders are Portfolio Manager Sweden, Global Cyber Security Team, Sales & Delivery Teams, and Process Industry Clients.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Leading and coaching a team of cybersecurity engineers.
Planning and coordinating the execution of cybersecurity services in Sweden.
Driving the local go-to-market strategy and supporting sales activities.
Managing the service portfolio in collaboration with the Portfolio Manager.
Acting as liaison with the global cybersecurity team to ensure alignment and adoption of best practices.
Qualifications for the role
You are highly skilled in cybersecurity service delivery, team leadership, and customer engagement within the process industry.
You have 5+ years of experience in cybersecurity, preferably in a technical leadership role.
You have established skills in planning, coordination, and stakeholder management.
You are passionate about team development, structured execution, and driving customer value.
Degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field.
You are at ease communicating in Swedish and English.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
More about us
We are a dedicated team within the Swedish organization, working at the forefront of industrial digitalization and cybersecurity. Our mission is to protect and enable the digital transformation of the process industry by delivering high-impact cybersecurity services tailored to the unique challenges of our clients.
With strong ties to our global cybersecurity network, we combine local market knowledge with international best practices. Our work environment is collaborative, inclusive, and driven by a shared ambition to make a difference-both for our customers and for society at large.
Joining us means becoming part of a purpose-driven organization where your expertise will directly contribute to safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.
Recruiting Manager Kim Salsbring, +46 725 477 854 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist +46 768 06 00 11. Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
