Technical System Owner for Digital Sales and Credit, Mercedes-Benz Finans
2024-04-10
Mercedes-Benz Finans Sweden AB and Denmark A/S offer financial services for both B2B and B2C for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. We are part of the Mercedes-Benz Group and have a joint Swedish-Danish organization, with our headquarters located in the Öresund region.
Our commitment to inspire our customers with best-in-class mobility services is what makes us a special company. No matter the continent, unit, or product - the luxury claim accompanies our employees from the very beginning. We offer our employees a wide range of benefits, such as "birthday day-off", pension & insurance, a benefits portal and whenever possible - flexible working hours.
At Mercedes-Benz Finans, we actively work with goal setting, feedback, and continuous learning to achieve an organizational culture where individuals feel valued and engaged.
Are you ready to pass on your commitment and aspirations to our customers? Imagine it. Do it. Live it. Let's shape our culture together!
Can you picture yourself in an exciting and independent position at one of the world's leading automotive and mobility providers? Does innovation and continued development motivate you? If so, the position as Technical System Owner might be your next career step.
About the position
The Technical System Owner is the main owner of the technical solution supporting our digital sales and lending model. The role is key to managing and developing the solution together with the business stakeholders locally here in Sweden and Denmark. The role entails both formulating requirements for external parties as well as being part of delivering hands-on technical solutions in the systems. Digital sales and our Digital Lending Model are strategic areas for Mercedes-Benz Finans, and an interest in new technology is vital. This also needs to be combined with an ambition to create future-proof solutions, with simplicity as the leading star. You will be part of a team with diverse competence and specialties, and co-creation is important, both with your local colleagues and the colleagues in the headquarters. Together you will create the solutions for the future!
Your main assignments involve:
Translate business requirements to technical requirements
Analyze requirements and propose technical solutions
Deliver technical solutions with configuration or drive solution delivery from vendor/partner
Review solution proposals from vendor/partner and evaluate the pro's and con's with respective proposal
Take ownership of end-to-end solution from a system perspective, considering both the long-term operation of the solution and ensuring that the changes done are future-proof
Key counterpart to HQ for technical aspects of the digital sales solution
Participate and deliver in projects and change work, as well as governance and support for the live solution.
Drive and coordinate improvement initiatives, in close alignment with key stakeholders
About you
Qualifications:
Previous experience in a similar role
Experience with different project methodologies
Fluent in Danish or Swedish and English
Core competencies:
Analytical and structured and with good communication skills
Interest in future-proof technical solutions
Understanding of business processes, and how changes in different parts of the process might affect subsequent parts of the process chain
Attention to detail, and taking pride in delivering according to commitment
Knowledge of system development and understanding of the basic principles of programming ( basic understanding of for example Javascript, SQL, HTML).
General knowledge and understanding of integrations
We work in a hybrid model, which means a possibility to partly work from home.
Contact:
In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza. For more information please contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
. We are looking forward to talking to you!
We are handling applications continuously. Your application is handled confidentially.
Cabeza
Malin Schultz malin.schultz@cabeza.se +46(0) 72 576 25 45
8601329