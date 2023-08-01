Technical System Owner ERP, Mercedes-Benz Finans
2023-08-01
Mercedes-Benz Finans Sweden AB and Denmark A/S offer financial services for both B2B and B2C for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. We are part of the Mercedes-Benz Group and have a joint Swedish-Danish organization, with our headquarter located in the Öresund region.
Our commitment to inspire our customers with best-in class mobility services is what makes us a special company. No matter the continent, unit or product - the luxury claim accompanies our employees from the very beginning. We offer our employees a wide range of benefits, such as "birthday day-off", pension & insurances, a benefits portal and whenever possible - flexible working hours.
At Mercedes-Benz Finans, we actively work with goal setting, feedback and continuous learning in order to achieve an organizational culture where individuals feel valued and engaged.
Are you ready to pass on your commitment and aspirations to our customers? Imagine it. Do it. Live it. Let's shape our culture together!
About the position
Our ERP system is the heart of our business, managing our key assets, which are our financing contracts, and supporting accounting and procurement processes. The system has users and stakeholder across our company, meaning that you are a key contributor to our company's business development and digitalization!
The role entails both formulating requirements to external parties as well as being part of delivering hands-on technical solution in the systems.
We have recently completed a major modernization of our core landscape, so our systems are now ready to bring our solutions and processes to the next level! Our company is in a transformation phase, where end-to-end digitalization, automation and data management are strategic areas. An interest in new technology is vital. This also needs to be combined with an ambition to create future proof solutions, with simplicity as the leading star. You will be part of a team with diverse competence and specialties, and co-creation is important, with both your local colleagues and the central colleagues in the headquarters. Together you will create the solutions for the future!
You main assignments involve:
• Requirement gathering and analysis, and propose fit-for-purpose technical solutions
• Deliver technical solution with configuration or drive solution delivery from vendor/partner
• Review solutions proposals from vendor/partner and evaluate the pro's and con's with respective proposal
• Take ownership for end-to-end solution from a system perspective, considering both the long term operation of the solution and ensuring that the changes done are future proof
• Participate and deliver in projects and change work, as well as governance and supporting for the live solution.
• Drive and coordinate improvement initiatives, in close alignment with the key stakeholders and external vendors
• Act as third line support, when your colleagues in second line support needs expert knowledge.
We are using a vertical to Dynamics NAV standard that is specific to the leasing and loan industry. The modules mainly in use are Finance, Purchasing and Sales.
About you
Qualifications:
• Previous experience in a similar role
• Experience of different project methodologies
• Fluent in Danish or Swedish and English
Core competences:
• Analytical and structured, with good communication skill
• Interest in future proof technical solutions
• Understanding of business processes
• An ability to switch between the holistic view, and still have an attention to detail
• Basic insight into data protection and cyber security
Tool set:
• Dynamics NAV/Business Central
• Understanding Web services and its implications
• Basic understanding of integrations
Contact:
In this recruitment we are cooperating with Cabeza. For more information please contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
. We are looking forward to talk to you!
We are handling applications on a continuous basis. Your application is handled in a confidentially manner.
