Technical Support to Polygon
2023-11-09
Consider an exciting career opportunity at Polygon. Be a key player in establishing a new role as level 1 support and build your path to level 2 support within a rapidly growing, global company. Polygon is offering a hybrid work environment, combining flexibility and growth. They are now waiting to welcome new colleague in the vibrant office at the heart of the Stockholm center. We are starting this position with 6 months contract and then over-recruitment to Polygon.
ABOUT OUR CLIENT:
Polygon is a global leader, harnessing cutting-edge technologies in its operations. The foundation of their success lies in their 7000+ dedicated employees, who are guided by a strong corporate culture across 16 countries worldwide. They see themselves as the new generation of the business - determined to drive industry transformation. Their core values include Integrity, Excellence, and Empathy.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
You will be a part of the technical support team in Group IT, where they have a high drive and motivation to support and evolve their business.
* Troubleshoot desktop and system problems and diagnose and solve hardware/software incidents/problems.
* Provide exceptional service support to the business.
* Central dispatch ownership and follow-up so IT 's response time and service are kept at a good level.
* Grow into the position and take reasonability for 2ndline support in Office 365
* Provide solutions that work around incidents and problems.
* Contribute to policies, processes, and procedures.
* Install, maintain, and support new applications.
* Work to SLA thresholds for incidents, requests, and problems.
* Prioritizing and managing several open cases and minor projects at one time.
* Establishing a good working relationship with the business, Group IT, and 3rd parties.
* Supporting users on both hardware and software applications.
* Administrative tasks in Active Directory.
* Administrative tasks for local systems.
* Onboarding and offboarding of employees according to Polygon 's best practices.
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
* Education and minimum 1-2 years ' experience as a technical support.
* Interest in keeping oneself up-to-date with advancements in technology.
* Review of services, and application delivery, - are we doing things right, could it be done better?
* Ensure appropriate standards and procedures are adhered to during the development process to support quality deliverables.
* Desire to work with a variety of business and technical teams to enhance service- Group IT and other Polygon Country IT representatives.
* Fluent in English.
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
* Office 365
* Microsoft Exchange Online
* Microsoft Desktop applications
* Experience in working in an ITSM system i.e., ServiceNow, Fresh service, or similar.
* Device Management- Microsoft OS 10, Android OS, and printers.
