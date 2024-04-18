Technical Support to Information Delivery Systems in Stockholm
2024-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Introduction
IDS/iServ systems are the market leader in Sweden in the tracking and analysis of terrorism and serious crime. The system is also used for the billing of telephone calls between telecommunication operators' networks and for a variety of analytical and critical business systems.
Our customers are telecom operators of all sizes worldwide. They rely on IDS to provide software able to process huge volumes of event data as well as customer and reference information and provide reports and insights for their business users. All Swedish operators are directly or indirectly (though subsidiaries) customers of one or multiple IDS/iServ systems.
iServ - what is it
The IDS information delivery concept is based on its iServ platform that extracts and gathers Event and Static Data. iServ then combines this data with reference data and transforms this data into new categories of relevant information for further processing and analysis.
A powerful data warehouse and aggregation engine enables rapid, exact extraction of huge data volumes online all in the intuitive user-friendly tool. iServ is a modular, scalable platform that can be tailored and optimized for applications that range from just a few network elements to extensive networks and from general reporting to subject specific applications such as billing or fraud investigations.
Job Description
As a technical support responsible at IDS you will work closely with our R&D department and our customers to resolve their support tickets. It requires a structed and analytical approach both in resolving the issue and communicating the problem, cause, and resolution.
You will supervise and maintain our internal and hosted systems and act on alarms, escalate issues internally, and test new system functionality. You will also install new systems, schedule patch windows with the customers, apply patches, as well as make sure system access and credentials (such as VPN and firewall openings) to our customer's installations are working and up to date.
Job Tasks
* Install, or assist customers with installation of, new systems (Linux OS, Oracle DB and iServ Application)
* Install and configure (or assist customers therewith) standby and / or backup solutions.
* Setup, secure and validate that all network related configurations e.g Firewalls, VPN, SFTP SSO, etc. adhere to IDS internal specifications as well as the specific requirements from each customer IT polices and regulations.
* Apply software patches (application, operating system, and database).
* Run tests on new software releases both internally and externally.
* Manage/update integration parameters in customer systems to constantly improve system performance and reliability.
* Perform investigations to pinpoint customer problems in performance.
* Perform investigations related to file types and structure, permissions, security settings, etc., especially in Linux but to a much lesser degree in Windows operating systems.
* Investigate and advise and / or update Oracle DB settings.
* General DBA (Oracle DB) services on internal and hosted environments.
* Monitor and act on alarms triggered in the alarm console.
Qualities
* Analytical mindset
- You like to analyze problems and connect the dots to arrive at a solution
* Service minded
- You care about our customer's success and take pride in delivering high quality support
Specific qualifications required
* Proficient knowledge and experience with SQL
* Proficient knowledge and experience with Oracle databases
* Proficient knowledge and experience with Linux operating system
* Proficient knowledge and experience with TCP/IP, VPN, Network security and common data transfer technologies e.g FTP, SFTP, FTPS, SCP etc.
* Fluent in written and spoken English
Other qualifications that will be good but not essential
* Experience in telecommunications (ICT) sector
* Experience with business support systems
Application
In this recruitment IDSS cooperates with Jefferson Wells as a recruitment partner. If you have any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Sofia Huhta +46 8 452 33 69 or sofia.huhta@jeffersonwells.se
