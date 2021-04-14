Technical Support Specialist - Cepheid AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Solna
Technical Support Specialist
Cepheid AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna
2021-04-14
Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna / Sundbyberg we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Technical Support Specialist is responsible for providing advanced product support to customers requiring assistance with assays sold and distributed by Cepheid. As a member of the Tier 2 Technical Support Team, you provide product support to internal and external customers via phone, email and web serving as the technical expert in Cepheid's Customer Care experience.
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Engage customers to collect and compile detailed information about customer complaints
Conduct advanced data analysis and troubleshooting, understanding customer sample collection, processing and laboratory practices
Investigate and resolve advanced customer complaints
Document complaints and resulting investigations in the complaint management system
Interface with Service and Global Product Support to escalate and resolve more complex cases
Adhere to Quality Management System procedures
Maintain product knowledge and support continuous improvement efforts
Contribute to quality compliance through accurate and concise case documentation
Represent Technical Support on projects and operational teams, communicating findings back to Technical Support
Complete all assigned and required training satisfactorily and on time
Performs additional tasks as assigned by the Technical Support Manager or Supervisor
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Education or Experience (in years):
B.S diploma (or equivalent) in Clinical Laboratory Science with minimum 2 years of relevant experience as a Virology/Microbiological Laboratory Technician or Clinical Laboratory Scientist for Virology/Microbiology in a hospital or commercial clinical laboratory or in Technical Support
Knowledge and skills:
Fluent Swedish and English (written and oral) is required (additional languages would be an advantage - Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Russian)
Customer oriented - understands customer expectations and can empathize with customer & patient needs
Knowledge and use of commercial computer application packages (MS Office)
Familiarity with SalesForce.com (or similar CRM System) is a plus
Laboratory or Technical Support Experience in one or more of the following preferred:
PCR and Microbiology, Molecular Biology Oncology or Virology
Patient sample collection practices and workflow
Sample preparation practices and methodologies
Laboratory analytical diagnostic equipment, medical devices and software
Able to follow complex procedures and processes
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Curious & self-motivated with ability to learn a complex technology platform quickly
Proactively analyzes complex problems, draw conclusions and propose precise action plans
Works independently in a structured manner with the ability to prioritize critical tasks
Builds collaborative work relationships with different teams, including Field Service, Sales, Marketing and Quality.
Thrives in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
Other:
Available to work different shifts, evenings, weekends, and holidays as necessary
May include extended computer and telephone work involving repetitive arm/wrist motions
May include occasional overnight travel
The statements in this description represent typical elements, criteria and general work performed. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills for this job.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 69,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we'll empower you to push the boundaries of what's possible.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out.
