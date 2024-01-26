Technical Support Specialist - Solna, Stockholm
2024-01-26
Join Our Dynamic Team at the Forefront of Technology and Network Solutions
Are you a tech enthusiast with a flair for tackling network challenges? Possess a robust technical foundation coupled with a zeal for troubleshooting and innovative problem-solving. We invite you to bring your expertise to our dynamic team as a Technical Support Specialist, based in our Solna office in Stockholm.
Role Overview:
In this pivotal role, you'll provide essential technical assistance and support, focusing on 1st and 2nd line support to our diverse client base. Your primary responsibility will be the swift diagnosis and resolution of technical issues, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of our client's installations. Collaborating closely with our expert team, you will be instrumental in delivering exemplary solutions and services.
Key Responsibilities:
Deliver comprehensive technical support and troubleshooting assistance to international clients primarily via email.
Accurately diagnose and resolve hardware and network issues.
Proactively monitor system performance, conducting maintenance to preempt potential problems.
Meticulously document and track support cases, including resolutions, utilizing our ticketing system Freshdesk.
Candidate Profile:
Can tell the difference between cat and less in a terminal prompt.
BMS background is a big plus
Demonstrated experience in a technical support or related role.
In-depth understanding of computer hardware, software, and network infrastructure.
Knowledge of computer and network security principles and best practices.
Exceptional troubleshooting and problem-solving capabilities.
Outstanding communication skills, coupled with a commitment to superior customer service.
Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
Experience with Freshdesk or similar customer support tools is desirable.
Why Join Us?
You will be part of a team that is not just invested in solving technical issues but is at the forefront of technological advancement. We offer a stimulating work environment, where your skills will be honed, and your contributions recognized and valued.
About SPICA:
SPICA is a fast growing, specialist Digital Solution Provider combining IOT tech, Systems Integration skills and Desktop and Mobile App User Experiences to help businesses capitalise on the opportunity that new Digital Technologies for the Workplace represent. We are a "PropTech" business, exploiting emerging technologies to help make the experience of working and being in the office environment the best it can be.
