Technical Support Representative | Verifone
Verifone Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verifone Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why Verifone?
For more than 30 years, Verifone has held a leading position in the payments industry. Verifone is one of the strongest brands and one of the largest providers of payment solutions worldwide.
Verifone has a diverse, dynamic, and fast-paced work environment where employees are focused on results and constantly striving to surpass themselves. We are proud to work with leading retail chains, companies, banks and partners to develop and deliver innovative payment solutions around the world. We strive for high quality standards in our products and services and are obsessed with customer satisfaction. Around the world, Verifone's employees ensure that we remain a leader in the payments industry, based on experience, innovation and ambitious growth targets. Whether it's developing the next platform of secure payment systems or searching for new ways to bring electronic payments to new markets, the team at Verifone is dedicated to driving success for our customers, partners, and investors. It is this passion for innovation that drives each of our employees and ensures personal and business success.
What is exciting about the job?
As a Technical Support Representative, you will be part of our Technical Support Team and will help our customers and partners with technical problems on their existing payment terminals and helping them install new payment terminals. Good knowledge of different networks such as Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LAN will help you with these tasks. You will also need to help with requests for changes to terminal data and perform software updates. There will also be questions from customers about settlements and transactions.
You will answer phone calls, answer emails and log all cases to our ticket system (JIRA) as part of your work.
Working Times:
This is an on-site position in our office located in Stockholm (Ljusslingan 4, 120 31 Stockholm, Sweden), and the working hours are 40 hours a week. As part of the working hours you will work a rotational shift pattern which will includes late evenings and weekends. The hours of work are between 8am-22.00pm.
About You
This job is perfect for you if you like problem-solving, good customer service, and talking to customers. You will be trained in systems as well as products so that you are ready to help in this position, but having a technical interest is considered an advantage. If you are a tech-savvy person and have an interest in always learning about the latest technologies, computers, programs, this is the perfect job for you - the payment industry is constantly evolving, and you will often have new things to learn as we have new payment terminal models, payment types that we bring to market for our customers.
Skills and Experience we desire
Native or fluent Swedish and business fluent English
Experience and background in technical support is an advantage
Strong end-user of IT systems and good ability to familiarize yourself with new systems
Any experience from the support function is a plus, and you see yourself as a problem solver
An advantage if you have experience from industries with a high volume of customers and transactions and/or from international organizations with access to several different IT platforms. It could be telecom, banking, IT or the payment industry, for example
You are good at communicating and have the desire and energy to provide the best support and customer service
You can keep a cool head and are prepared to help where needed.
You are social with a positive approach to your work, where you are happy to take responsibility
Good collaboration skills, and can also work independently.
Basic knowledge of the MS Office suite
Our Commitment
We offer a position in an exciting international company in a very dynamic industry where the pace is high. We are good colleagues who respect each other. There is an informal tone here, where both professionalism, collegial sparring and well-being are highly valued. At Verifone, we strive to offer equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of who you are and what background you come from.
Apply for this job
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
via mail
E-post: rori.olander@verifone.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Support repr".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Verifone Sweden AB
(org.nr 556351-4347)
Ljusslingan 4 (visa karta
)
120 06 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Point Transaction Systems AB Jobbnummer
9124939