Technical Support Engineer-IIoT/Automation Solutions
2024-01-01
Are you getting that tickling feeling when someone says that you will be solving problems within automation/industrial IoT solutions? Joining as a technical support engineer will then be spot on!
We are a people company. Our experienced, skilled and passionate people empower customers and partners to meet their challenges through best-in-class, user-friendly solutions. And we are a technology company. We help our customers and partners optimize processes through our software, hardware and services and through our support. Connecting people and technologies provide the means to accomplish goals and ambitions and gain a competitive edge in today's digitalized world.
The opportunity
You will be seen as a hero both by your colleagues but more importantly our customers. A go to person that will ease a lot of headaches and frustrations. Your focus will be to solve technical issues and give support to our customers, partners and distributors worldwide.
A big part of your job will be to troubleshoot and gear up with our products and try to recreate and solve problems that our customers are experiencing. Sometimes you need to team up with R&D, product management, quality and sales to handle and solve specific cases.
You will also get chance, from time to time, to be out with our customers, helping them with problem-solving in the real world, improving their solution and sharing your expertise by educating them to solve their problems on their own.
And not to brag too much, but you will be joining a team that makes Beijer Electronics unique in our industry. Our strong customer orientation and service is something that makes us stand out as a company. We highly value our customers and you will be a big part of that success!
The successful applicant
We are looking for Sherlock Holmes of the engineering world. A detective that gets results through thorough investigation! To narrow it down a bit, it would be great if you could tick the boxes below:
Experience from technical support, software development, automation or similar
Object-oriented programming
Great skill in English, both verbally and in writing
To get that gold star, it would be awesome if you knew this as well:
Communication (e.g. Ethernet, MQTT, Field buses, OPC DA/UA)
Experience from supporting SaaS, IoT or Automation solutions
HMI/SCADA programming/design
PLC programming
Another language than English
Are you up for the challenge?
Don't wait, submit your application rather sooner than later.
Looking forward hearing from you!
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower our customers to meet their challenges through leading-edge solutions. Så ansöker du
