Technical Support Engineer With Task Managing Ability, Smra
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2023-11-16
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a broad Technical Support Engineer who enjoys creating good relations with operators and customers. With the responsibility to co-ordinate tasks and projects and take the drive for delivering project scope you will be essential to our business.
Your role
The role Technical Support Engineer for Special Mission and Regional Aircraft (SMRA) is a divided role where one part will be Technical Support Engineer to support Saab 340 and Saab 2000 operators in technical queries. You will work in a team with other technical support engineers, be the focal point to support the operators in trouble shooting, repairs, modifications etc.
The other part of the role is to drive tasks in various technical topics and on different platforms e.g. Saab 340, Saab 2000, derivatives thereof and GlobalEye.
The work is;
* Independently and a team effort
* Alternating
* Requires good cooperation and service minded mind-set
Since the work entitles frequent contacts externally and internally is it essential that you are an outspoken person with a good ability to communicate verbally and in writing both in Swedish and in English.
Your profile
For this role we are looking for a broad technical support engineer with the ability to plan, strategize and manage tasks. We also want a person who has good skills regarding collaboration, planning ability and being a "doer".
To sum up;
* Someone who has studied to become an aeronautical engineer or aeronautical mechanic.
* It is meritorious if you have good product knowledge in Saab 340 and/or Saab 2000 and is a Licensed Technician (EASA B1-B2).
* A person with good general computer skills
* Someone with good English skills, both verbally and written
* Someone who is ready to travel and have a drivers license.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Special Mission and Regional Aircraft, a part of the Aeronautics Business Area, delivers extensive aircraft platform modifications, services and integrated support solutions for cost effective support of systems and platforms during the complete life cycle. SMRA is now in an intensive phase with several Special Mission and Civil delivery projects ongoing. Our business aims to establish and support the customer capability to operate and maintain world class systems like GlobalEye, SK60, Saab 340 and 2000.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English. Does the job catch your interest? Apply now!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_12913". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8266782