Technical Support Engineer
2024-12-11
Företagsbeskrivning
Hägglunds in Mellansel develops, produces and delivers world-leading hydraulic drive systems and services. The business also has a global sales and service base. Customers are found in the recycling, mining, sugar, plastic and oil industries, among others. The common denominator is that their businesses demand the most and the best. Hägglunds in Mellansel has about 400 employees and is part of the Bosch Group.
Om rollen
The Aftermarket for the Hägglunds products and systems, including maintenance, repairs and spare parts, is an increasingly important business area. A successful Aftermarket stimulates new business and thereby enhance our market position. We are therefore now looking to strengthen our Aftermarket & Service Department.
As Technical Support Engineer you will have an independent and exciting job with responsibility for Technical Aftermarket Support for our international Country Units and various functions in Mellansel.
The position is based in the Mellansel office, but also involves working globally with end-customers and our Country Units. Responsibilities include support to Country Units Service Engineers with trouble shooting, commissioning and on-site technical support, including technical training.
The long-term goal of your work is to provide support for technical skills and know-how development in our Country Units and Sales Companies.
Global travelling is a necessary part of the job. The workplace is located in Mellansel, just outside Örnsköldsvik.
Kravspecifikation
Technical education at secondary school or university level, as well as relevant work experience in hydraulics and/or control systems are necessary. Experience in Hägglunds hydraulic drive systems and control systems is desirable.
In order to be successful in the position you need to be a motivated problem-solver with good interpersonal skills, with both technical skills and the interest to support and develop others. You also need to be flexible, result and customer oriented, and able to create and maintain good relationships easily. Good written and oral skills in Swedish and English are required. Additional language skills are desirable but not a must.
Ytterligare information
For more information, please contact Recruiting Manager Mathias Köhler: matthias.koehler@boschrexroth.se
Please send us your application no later than January 12th, 2025.
More information about Hägglunds products and drive systems can be found at: www.hagglunds.com
