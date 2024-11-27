Technical Support Engineer

A Hub AB / Västerås
2024-11-27


We are looking for a driven and service-oriented Global Technical Support Engineer to join our team in Västerås. In this role, you will have the opportunity to apply and expand your expertise in electrical machines, drive systems, and grid integration.
Your Role
As a Technical Support Engineer, you will:
Support the sales team with technical solutions that meet customer requirements and environmental conditions.
Be responsible for electrical design and assessing machine performance during manufacturing and final testing.
Educate both customers and colleagues in the theory of electrical machines.
Your Profile A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering with a focus on power systems and rotating machines, or equivalent experience.
Experience with the behavior of electrical machines in power systems is a merit.
Proficiency in spoken and written English; Swedish is an advantage.
Analytical, solution-oriented, and motivated to meet customer needs.

Here, you'll have the chance to work in an international environment and contribute to innovative and sustainable solutions. Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
A Hub AB (org.nr 559177-9656)

Arbetsplats
A-hub

Kontakt
Elina Petrakos
elina@a-hub.se

Jobbnummer
9033676

