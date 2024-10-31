Technical Support Engineer
2024-10-31
We are looking for a Technical Support Engineer to provide support on products from the AVEVA Select Scandinavia software portfolio. The technical support engineer will be working from the office in Malmö (Sweden).
The responsibilities include:
Handle Customer Support requests by voice and electronic means, from both internal and external sources
Liaise with customers and internal employees at all levels, managing escalated issues and ensuring customer satisfaction at all times
Identify, replicate and resolve customer issues
Work with global AVEVA support on product issues
Provide customers with solutions, bug fixes and/or provide suitable workarounds
Adhere to Customer Support processes and standards
Maintain and use formal troubleshooting approaches to consistently identify customer issues
Maintain and develop knowledge for specific products
Ability to occasionally travel to various customer sites in the Benelux
Job requirements:
• Have thorough knowledge of AVEVA Software
• You have the desire to be part of an independent and collaborative team
• You have a Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, Computer Science or a related field.
• You have excellent communication skills in English and preferably a Scandinavian language
• Several years of relevant work experience in a similar position
• The candidate must be interested in the rapidly changing IT and OT world and must be willing to learn the AVEVA software to help both customers and colleagues.
• Knowledge of Windows environments, Microsoft SQL Server, industrial software, SCADA applications, industrial automation and PLC environments is appreciated
• No 9 to 5 mentality
• The candidate must be a team player
• Customer-oriented setting
• Good analytical and problem-solving skills
AVEVA Select Scandinavia
We are the AVEVA distributor for Denmark, Norway and Sweden. We have a total of 35 people, of which 10 are technicians. Wonderware became part of AVEVA, and this gave us the opportunity to sell the entire AVEVA portfolio consisting of Design, Operate and Optimize software. Our heritage lies in Operations Control and MES software. With the AVEVA expansion we have added Engineering, Information Management and Optimization software. Our vision is for operations to become more autonomous, with people informed and synchronized with their processes to make a difference. We maximize the potential of the AVEVA software and link it to the operational challenges of our customers.
