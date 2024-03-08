Technical Support Engineer
A new opportunity has arisen for a Technical Support Engineer to join our existing multi-skilled technical department within Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. We are looking for a driven, solution-oriented engineer who is passionate about customer service and thrives in finding new ways to solve technical problems!
The Kongsberg Maritime team are experts in delivering high-end propulsion solutions for the maritime sector. As Technical Support Engineer at Kongsberg, you become part of the Global Customer Support Division which is responsible for Kongsberg Maritime services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. To provide our customers with a solid and confident experience throughout the whole product life cycle, we are also focused on delivering top class customer support in the global aftermarket. If you love communication and customer service on a global scale, we have a great opportunity for you!
In your role as Technical Support Engineer no two days are the same. In your daily work, you will provide technical support and assistance to customers and colleagues all around the world. The issues we are faced with often take place in real time, where you may, for example, assist by providing live technical guidance directly to customers and colleagues in the field sailing vessels experiencing operational disruptions. The issues often concern questions of mechanical and hydraulic nature, or even regarding electronic control systems. In your role you may also conduct investigations of various technical matters to improve both products and support processes. For this position, traveling occurs every now and then. The destinations can be almost anywhere in the world, so we hope you find this exciting.
What we can offer
A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with unique products and shape your role based on your interest and background for the world-leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international work environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, we expect you will have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering as well as previous experience working in technical support or technical product development dealing with mechanics, hydraulics and/or electronics in the maritime industry or related field.
Given regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role, a high level of both oral and written English is necessary. Communication skills in other languages are also considered advantageous.
To excel in this role, you have a collaborative attitude strong communication skills. You are well organized and work in a systematic way, prioritizing activities and allocating your resources effectively. You enjoy utilizing your professional specialist knowledge to analyse complex issues, deliver smart and feasible solutions and find it natural to share your experience and knowledge with others.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.
Kongsberg Maritime has a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products that help reduce emissions and damage to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity and together we can create a work environment that brings the best out of everyone. We are very positive that you want to contribute to our development, and that you want to develop within Kongsberg.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 310 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre is one of the world's leading marine hydrodynamic research facilities, specialized in development, design and testing of marine propulsion systems.
