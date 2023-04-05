Technical Support Engineer - Car Service Operations
2023-04-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The purpose, for Car Service Operations, is to enable a hassle-free consumer experience and drive loyalty by delivering a personal, sustainable and safe service experience through high quality and cost-efficient premium service operations. The automotive industry is currently under-going a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts and digitalization.
At Global Technical Support, you are part of a global team with the purpose to safeguard that our consumers continuously have the freedom to move, by providing preventative & precise support for our mobility solutions. Our mission is to provide customers with solutions for their problems by acting preventatively, at high speed with maximum precision.
About the position
The purpose of this role is to support the retailers, sales companies and independent workshops in the defined region with technical workshop information.
You will act as the liaison between the retailer, markets and the Central technical support organization in Sweden with technical workshop issues.
What you will do
You will within your regional area of responsibility, contribute to Customer Satisfaction through:
* Provide technical support about workshop information and systems for our clients
* Answer first level support requests coming in via phone and TIE (Technical Information Exchange)
* Handle incoming reports, translate and distribute them to the central organization
* Constantly review the existing processes to increase the quality towards the retailers and end customers by eliminating waste.
* Support the sales companies in workshop related questions
* Report deviation of the VIDA information to the central organization to optimize the existing products
* Create and administrate user accounts
You and your skills
We believe that you have Technical Engineering background and working experience from workshop, aftermarket or service parts.
Experience from VIDA and TIE are meritorious.
You are fluent in English, spoken and written. Other languages (e.g. DE, ES, PT, IT, NL) would be meriterious.
You have high focus on the end customers. You are a true team player who collaborates across teams, levels, and locations, as interacting and balancing internal stakeholders is a part of every workday.
We believe you are curious, good at networking and making contacts, which is necessary in this position to solve problems. You are also a person with high integrity that feel comfortable to speak for your findings in a way that creates trust.
Location:
Gothenburg, Dietzenbach, Brussels, Madrid & Bologna.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next move?
Please apply for this position through our portal no later than 2023-04-20.
Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept application through e-mail.
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring Manager
Linda Dragovic via email linda.dragovic@volvocars.com
