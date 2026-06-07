Technical Specialist - Material Development and Process Engineering
Besca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-07
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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About the Company
Besca is a Swedish deeptech startup developing advanced carbon materials from renewable resources. Our solutions enable sustainable battery production and efficient water purification through breakthrough biomass refining using plasma technology. We are a research-driven team with strong international expertise, based in Uppsala and Stockholm.
Job Responsibilities
We are now looking for a Technical Specialist in material technology who will play a central role in our technology development. The role includes:
• Leading the development of carbon-based material through biomass carbonization
• Defining and specifying components in our process equipment, including plasma and microwave units
• Contributing to the development of testing protocols and material analysis
• Supporting work related to intellectual property and innovation
Required Qualifications
• Master's degree (or equivalent) in Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, Physics, or a related field
• Documented experience in carbonization of biomass or other organic materials
• Practical experience with plasma technology and/or microwave-based thermal processes
• Ability to work in a laboratory and R&D environment
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Meriting Qualifications
• Experience from startup environments
• Knowledge of material characterization and analytical methods
• PhD's degree (or equivalent) in Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, Physics, or a related field
• Familiarity with IP and patent work
Terms and Benefits
Location: Uppsala
Scope: Part-time, 75%
Duration: Permanent, with 6-month probation
Application: CV and cover letter to be sent to info@bescacarbon.com
Start: As soon as possible. Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis.
Benefits: Generous pension contributions and the opportunity to participate in the company's stock option program
Besca is in an early commercialization phase, which is reflected in moderate salary level. However, employees are offered long-term incentives through employee stock options and the opportunity to build deep expertise in a future-oriented field.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18
E-post: info@bescacarbon.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Besca AB
(org.nr 559528-5882) Jobbnummer
9951317