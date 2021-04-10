Technical Solutions Specialist - Talent & Partner AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Talent & Partner AB

Talent & Partner AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm2021-04-10Who is RTB House?RTB House is the first retargeting company in the world to develop and implement its own technology 100% based on deep learning, for purchasing ads in the RTB model.Today, the company carries out campaigns for more than 1,600 top brands (Adidas, New Balance, Orange, Carrefour, Décathlon, Lazada, Mercado Libre....) in the EMEA, APAC and Americas regions and it is made up of more than 600 specialists distributed in more than 30 offices around the world: New York, Amsterdam, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, and Warsaw.What you will do:management of all technical issues with regards to campaign launching and running process;supervision of the creation of advertising materials (dynamic ad banners);technical integration between internal campaign emission system (RTB House) and client's e-commerce platform;technical support for new and existing clients by phone and e-mail regarding all technical aspects of the campaigns;work closely with our account managers to deliver high standards of customer service;monitor and analyse the effectiveness of online campaigns;propose optimisation solutions for processes.Requirements:knowledge of HTML and JavaScript;experience with debugging tools (e.g. firebug, web browser consoles);interest in online technology, e-commerce and/or digital advertising;proven ability of linking business with technology;strong analytical skills;self-reliance;good time management skills and attention to detail;ability to solve problems efficiently;high level of motivation and willingness to learn;fluent English.We offer:Opportunity to work in one of the fastest growing companies in Europe- #46 out of 1,000 fastest growing European companies in the Financial Times #FT1000 list;An attractive salary and incentives structure, based on experience and increasing performance;Fully responsible, high potential position within our business in the Nordics;Work in a fast growing team located in central Stockholm;Truly international environment, creative and dynamic team of professionals.ApplicationIn this recruitment process RTB House collaborates with Talent&Partner.2021-04-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24Talent & Partner ABBirger Jarlsgatan 8, 5tr11434 STOCKHOLM5683323