Technical Solutions Engineer
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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We are one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and delivering more value to our clients.
At Jeppesen Foreflight's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 50 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
We are seeking a highly motivated and versatile Technical Solutions Engineer to join our team.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for technical maintenance and oversight of training courses and related deployment and infrastructure. This will include course alignment, modernization and migration, along with roadmap development in collaboration with the Solution Offer Manager to ensure solution capabilities align with market demands. This role requires a candidate with a strong technical background combined with a strategic mindset and the ability to execute plans effectively to deliver the necessary capabilities within established timelines.
The candidate will be responsible for planning and supporting the course platform used for course training and delivery of our Crew Academy training offerings.
Position Responsibilities:
• Transition Management: Plan and execute on the transition of existing courses from on-premises hosting to cloud-based solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms
• Support and Implementation: Support course instructors in course migration and modernization, along with error correction
• Execution and Delivery: Ensure the execution of the roadmap, delivering on required capabilities and timelines while managing any associated risks
• Course Updates Coordination: Coordination of course updates in response to new major versions of underlying products, ensuring that all content remains current and relevant
• Technical Information Provision: Provide detailed technical information regarding course capabilities, capacity, and licensing of vendor software to Academy Crew management, and redirect inquiries to the appropriate technical personnel when necessary
• Roadmap Development: Collaborate with the Solution Offer Manager to create and maintain a roadmap that outlines the necessary technical capabilities to meet offer demands
• Multi-Team Collaboration: Work effectively in a multi-team environment, fostering collaboration and communication among various stakeholders to align on project goals
• Risk Assessment: Utilize technical expertise to identify potential risks and align estimates accordingly, ensuring that all projects are delivered on time and within scope
• Process Development: Develop and implement processes to enhance the robustness and stability of the solution, ensuring a high-quality learning experience for all users
• End-to-End Capability Management: Take ownership of the end-to-end capabilities of the Academy courses platform, ensuring that all technical aspects are functioning optimally
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
• Hands-on experience in Linux server deployment, cloud-server products maintenance, advanced skills in bash scripting, good notion of networking
• Strong understanding of cloud technologies, SaaS solutions and server configuration
• Proven experience in a technical role, preferably within an educational or training environment
• Strong project management skills with ability to deliver projects on time and within budget
• Fluent in spoken and written English
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 3 days a week. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology) or equivalent experience
• Ability to work collaboratively in a multi-team environment and communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to assess risks and develop mitigation strategies
Visa Sponsorship: Employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa.
Please apply by sending your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303), https://jeppesenforeflight.com/
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
9944631