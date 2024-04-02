Technical Solutions Engineer
2024-04-02
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can
We're looking for a Technical Solutions Engineer to be our problem-solving maestro. Ready to dazzle with your tech savvy? Join us and orchestrate solutions that leave our customers cheering for an encore!
In this role you will Identify and prepare solutions and offerings for upgrades to meet our customer requirements.
The preferred location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Responsible for identifying, developing and preparing offerings for aftersales market with main focus on load handling solutions
Ensure that components and solutions meet specified technical requirements
Organise verification and evaluation of a design
Collaborate with Product Line R&D departments
Produce technical documents / manuals as required
Respond to customer demands as instructed by direct Manager
Plan and perform activities according to specified requirements and time schedules
Perform customer and supplier visits as required
A technical resource for case management.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
University degree corresponding to area of responsibility or similar knowledge through experience.
Experience
2+ years in mechanical designs related to heavy duty mobile equipment
Experiences with Kalmar products an advantage
Ability to work within multinational and matrix organizations.
Competencies
Strong understanding of assembly processes and good understanding of manufacturing processes
Ability to read and understand technical drawings
Fluent in English both written and spoken
Problem solver.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Mark Davies, Director, Parts Product Management by email at mark.davies@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 28.04.2024.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Kalmar Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.se/
341 32 LJUNGBY Kontakt
Mark Davies mark.davies@kalmarglobal.com Jobbnummer
8578574