Technical Site Specialist(49542)

Join our collaborative team as a Technical Site Specialist (f/m/d) where you will ensure seamless project execution by providing immediate technical expertise throughout the pre-installation stages. From liaising with stakeholders to enhancing safety protocols, you will build a cooperative environment while ensuring technical completeness and readiness at every turn. Are you ready to power the solution? Embrace the journey and make your mark with us!
Region NCE > Customer Project Execution > Technical Site Support
The Technical Site Support team is part of Construction Support, which assists project execution in making needed items, product solutions, and documentation available, while being a great place to work.
The Technical Site Support team consists of the Offshore Technical Site Professionals and Specialists providing immediate technical support, on our pre-installation site, and throughout all stages of the pre-installation project. The team is ensuring technical completeness and readiness of the components before vessel loading. Knowledge sharing, interaction with various stakeholders, and a high level of safety and quality awareness are key aspects of our work.
Responsibilities
Provide technical expertise during pre-installation and contribute to the preparation of all technical work packages
Assist the Project team in identifying and managing risks and dependencies, while also supporting Construction Readiness through BoM review
Suggest improvements/corrections to Technical Documentation regarding work instructions
Ensure readiness and availability of tools and spare parts
Support with lean implementation and task optimisation while continuously reviewing and updating processes and procedures relevant to the Technical Site Support scope of work
Participate in lessons learned to report potential improvements back into the organisation
Interface with Engineering to report design issues and provide technical solutions/suggestions
Qualifications
3-5 years' experience in offshore construction projects (notably pre-installation)
Degree in Engineering (preferred) or an apprenticeship in the field of Electrical/Mechanical
All round offshore wind turbine understanding and awareness
Risk management, contractual understanding and troubleshooting knowledge
HSE and quality awareness
Working knowledge of SAP and MS Office
Fluent in English (Proficiency in other languages is advantageous)
Competencies
Proficiency in planning and prioritisation
Enhanced communication and presentation abilities
Aptitude for networking and building connections across different organisational sectors
Systematic approach with the capability to work without supervision
Flexibility in swiftly adjusting to changes.
Inquisitive, systematic, and self-reliant
Ability to coach and influence others
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with good opportunities for professional and personal development. You will become part of an international and professional work environment, in an expanding organisation. We value initiative, responsibility, and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will use your skills to assist Vestas in solving one of the most important global challenges of our time - ensuring a more sustainable future.
Additional information
Primary work location: the ideal candidate can be located in Husum, Germany, Malmö, Sweden or Aarhus, Denmark This position requires up to 180 days travel per year on rotational basis (2 weeks on, 2 weeks off).
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, however, please note we do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Please be advised to apply on or before 16/5/2024.
