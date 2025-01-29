Technical SEO Specialist
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry.We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you trust, ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time whiledoing so. We are now looking for a person with a unique skill set, combining SEO, web development and analytics, to work with creating high-performing websites that rank well in search engine results.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
Technical SEO
Optimize website structure, URL architecture, and page speed for improved search rankings.
Implement schema markup and structured data to enhance search visibility.
Conduct thorough website audits and resolve technical SEO issues (crawlability, indexability, canonicalization, duplicate content, etc. across multiple markets).
Provide technical SEO recommendations during website migrations, new feature rollouts, and product launches.
Web Development
Work on improving page load speeds, mobile responsiveness, and overall UX factors affecting SEO.
Troubleshoot server issues, redirects, and HTTP response codes affecting SEO performance.
Work closely with our development and content team to implement and improve site and content structures.
Analytics
Use tools like Google Search Console, Google Analytics, Screaming Frog, Ahrefs, and SEMrush to monitor and analyze site performance.
Monitor and analyze search trends, competitor performance, and algorithm updates.
Create dashboards and reports to measure key SEO metrics and provide insights.
WHO YOU ARE
5+ years' experience in SEO, preferably with expertise in global E-commerce.
Proficiency in various web development languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React and Angular with a strong understanding of SEO implications.
Strong knowledge of crawling and performance monitoring tools such as, but not limited to, Screaming Frog, Google Analytics, Search Console, SEMrush.
Prior experience in Shopify Liquid programming language is advantageous.
Experience and knowledge from implementing Faceted navigation is advantageous, as you will lead this project
Strong understanding of UX principles and best practices is advantageous.
Fluent English skills, both verbal and written
To further succeed in the role, we believe you thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment, with great variation in strategic, analytical, and operational assignments. A can-do spirit will come in handy as you will lead the technical part of SEO.
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
We asked our people why they like working at Daniel Wellington. Visit this page on our career site to see what they replied - Our Company Culture
ABOUT THE PROCESS
We will review your application and get back to you as soon as possible. We aim to do so within 2 weeks. Generally, our processes consist of one first shorter video call, followed by two deep-dive interviews. Read more about Recruitment Process at DW. Ersättning
