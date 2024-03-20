Technical Sales to CellMax
CellMax Technologies AB, founded in 2001, disrupted the radio market when inventing High-Efficiency Base Station Antennas. Our antennas have undisputed #1 performance offering our customers best possible network performance and TCO. Today, our products are used by large mobile operators around the Globe.
We are a global company with supplies across the globe but cherish the small company spirit with a great open culture. Our Headquarter and R&D are based in Kista, Sweden, and our manufacturing is just outside Visby. More than 90% of the components in our products are produced in Sweden.
CellMax Technologies AB is a privately held company. Read more at www.cellmax.com
We are looking for a highly motivated and driven individual with a passion for creating new business opportunities in a global market.
Do you have experience in cellular radio and want to be part of a forward-thinking company with an exciting premium brand? Then this could be the job for you!
Responsibilities:
As a Technical Sales, you will be part of an exciting development journey where you, as part of the Cellmax Sales & Product Management team, will be responsible for developing new business relationships with mobile operators globally.
The main responsibility involves driving sales activities, including technical evaluations / Proof of Concepts and actively contributing to the success of our customers. The role is broad and varied and includes both business development and responsibility for developing our portfolio and products to meet the demand on the global market.
As a Technical Sales, you will have close cooperation within the company, and you will work across all areas. The position involves global travel for customer or partner meetings. You will report to the head of sales and product management.
Qualifications:
We are looking for someone with a strong technical interest and an academic background, preferably in electrical engineering. It is a benefit if you have experience in driving sales and have a good understanding of how to create growth in a global market. To fit the role, we would like you to have knowledge and experience in access networks and/or the RF field and in cellular radio.
Personal qualities:
In the role of Technical Sales, you need to be proactive and have a good analytical ability combined with visionary thinking. You are focused on creating value for both the customer and CellMax and you contribute with a high energy level. You have good social skills where you win both customers' and colleagues' trust and respect. You are driven by business and have a knack for building trust with your customers. You are result-oriented, energetic and very communicative with good knowledge of both English and Swedish. You have a good business sense and understand structure and systems related to sales. Furthermore, you are unpretentious and enjoy working between strategic work and operational solutions.
We offer:
Do you want to be part of CellMax's exciting growth journey? Here you are offered an interesting and challenging position in a company on a global market with a recognized brand name and expected strong growth that you can contribute to, short decision-making paths and a positive corporate culture.
Contact:
In this recruitment, CellMax collaborates with Jefferson Wells. For questions, please contact recruitment consultant Katarina Thomasson on +46 70-231 28 05 or Katarina.thomasson@jeffersonwells.se
