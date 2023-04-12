Technical Sales Specialist with ability to drive for results
ABB AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla säljarjobb i Mölndal
2023-04-12
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a creative and driven person, with a passion for technical sales and competence to drive results with focus on delivering a superior customer experience to our business partners. You need to have good communication skills as well as be a person who is good at collaborating and working in teams.
Reporting to the Local Product Group Manager, you will be part of ABB Robotics. We develop, manufacture and market robots with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, track motions and motor packages. In Sweden, we are approximately 1200 employees who are mainly located in Västerås and Gothenburg. More than 90 percent of our robots are exported and all the major automotive manufacturers are among our customers. The automotive industry and their subcontractors, as well as general industry are the main users of robot-based automation. Welding, machine service, handling of material, grinding, packaging, and assembling are common application areas.
The sales of robots and robot systems are managed by local ABB companies as well as by freestanding system integrators and OEM companies and these are the firms whom we call our business partners.
Your responsibilities
Your primary focus is to support our main channel to the market and ABB business partners.
Provide technical support to our business partners showing what is possible with ABB technology today.
Support our partners so that they always stand technology wise and get fast responses from us.
Be ready to drive more complex tasks of project manager level, making sure that we solve the needs of our partners which requires good communication skills and a drive for results.
As an ambitious and committed technical sales specialist you will be part of our strong and successful sales team in a stimulating and inspiring work environment.
The role requires travel mainly in Sweden.
Your background
Technical high school and preferably a university education, + 10 years of working experience in robot automation.
Strong competence in ABB robots and surrounding technology.
Experience in specific robot applications is positive.
A strong drive for results, quality in everything you do, and being motivated meeting or beating customer's expectations.
Genuine technical interest. Programming skills in RobotStudio.
You are communicative and good in building relationships.
You are customer-oriented and have a pragmatic approach.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Susanne Timsjö, +4673-072 39 60, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johannes Westermark Hester, +4672-4644522.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is April 26. Interviews are ongoing, the position might be filled before the last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Mölndal, Lunnagardsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
431 90 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Mölndal, Lunnagardsgatan 4 Jobbnummer
7646393