Technical Sales Engineer
2025-08-21
Dewesoft is a leader in test and measurement technology in all industries. They offer versatile, easy-to-use equipment and data acquisition solutions that you can use for all your testing needs. Our test and measurement solution are suitable for testing research and development, quality control, monitoring and production processes.
Technical Sales Engineer
Dewesoft team in Sweden is looking for a creative and results-driven Sales Engineer who can manage, develop and technically support our customers.
As a Sales Engineer, you will have a key position to develop the Swedish market and work closely with the existing and new customers primarily test engineers in research and development departments. You will be the key point of contact for customers and provide both pre- and post-sales support. You will be working closely with Dewesoft in Norway and Slovenia but also with colleges from other countries as well.
To fit this position, you should be a technical self-motivated person who enjoys to take the lead in finding new customer and markets as well as maintaining the relations with present customer base.
The position is a permanent full-time employment. Stationing location flexibel around Stockholm, you need to live in Sweden and speak Swedish and English fluently.
Essential Functions/Responsibilities
Grow business and expand the Swedish market sales and customer base
Hold product presentations, host/attend web-based seminars and trade shows
Self-sufficiently identify and develop customer base and project opportunities
Register and follow-up sales leads, projects and customer visit
Prepare quotations and work with CRM
Personal skills / Qualifications
Ability to work independently and to succeed in this role we see that this person needs to be pro-active and have preferably work with business development before
Strong customer, sales and service orientation
A proven track record of sales excellence and revenue growth. Relevant industry experience
Good communication, negotiation and interpersonal skills
Good IT knowledge (Word, Excel®, PowerPoint®, CRM)
Positive attitude with a yes, we can attitude
Willing and able to travel for customer visits about 40-50% of the time.
Driving license
Application
Submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are ongoing. This recruitment process is in collaboration with Talent&Partner.
Please send your application via link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
By submitting your application/CV, any personal information you provide will be subject to Talent&Partners Employee Data Policy GDPR.
Fixed plus commission
