Technical Sales Engineer
2023-10-09
Job description
QuesTek Europe AB, located in Stockholm, Sweden, is a corporate joint-venture between
QuesTek International LLC and Thermo-Calc Software AB. QuesTek is a leader in the field of integrated computational materials engineering (ICME), and uses its proprietary Materials by Design ® expertise to resolve materials-based challenges and rapidly develop next-generation materials that reduce capital, processing, operating or maintenance costs, or improve environmental protection or competitive supply. QuesTek is seeking candidates for a Technical Sales Engineer to grow QuesTek Europe's commercial business, by promoting QuesTek Europe's products and services, and to lead business opportunities (projects, materials licensing) from initial conversation through to contract award and initiation.
QuesTek Europe offers a truly exciting and stimulating work environment, where each individual can and is expected to make a difference. The Technical Sales Engineer will also have the possibility to support management in resourcing, budgeting, and problem-solving activities of the company.
Responsibilities
Analyse potential and existing markets in order to identify and secure business opportunities
Develop business cases to quantify and communicate the total value of an opportunity for both internal and external stakeholders
Collaborate with technical team in scope development, price and delivery negotiations with new and recurring clients
Establish client base relations and its management database
Develop and maintain good client relationship for the future growth of the company, by personal visits, phone calls, e-mails, etc.
Travel (up to 60%) to client sites, symposia, tradeshows, etc. to generate new business opportunities in Europe
When you not travelling we want to you to work onsite in our Solna office.
Qualifications
3-5 year experience with technical sales
Experience with contract negotiation
An academic degree in materials science, materials engineering, metallurgy, or a related field
Demonstrated ability to define complex technical concepts, identify applicable solutions, and articulate value and results to internal and external audiences
Preferred candidates will also have experience with ICME modelling and related software.
About the company
QuesTek designs, invents and brings to market purpose-designed materials for products across diverse industries using the most advanced computational materials software available. Using our proven Materials by DesignTM methodology, we can dramatically increase efficiency in development while significantly improving product quality, cost-effectiveness and sustainability for customers.
