Technical Quality Lead
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Technical Quality Lead.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within Engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-01-31. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
In this role you will be a Quality Support to project team when it comes to technical documentations and quality assurance methods (ex FMEA, X-FMEA, DRs, quality control of Functional Safety and Cyber Security, etc) and develop efficient digital tools to support these activities. Being an educator for documentation and quality assurance tools needed for R&D Supporting and ensuring the Compliance work streams.
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
• Good general understanding of ISO 26262 and 21434 to be able to manage reviews and assessments of these work streams
• Experience of using and developing quality tools
• Some relevant external quality certification (Six Sigma Black belt etc)
• Good knowledge in automotive product development process
• Issue management systems
• Experience from working in a multi-cultural environment
• Microsoft Office, Teamcenter, Sharepoint
Personal attributes:
As a person you are driven and curious in new technology. Able to work independently and always Find a way through challenges. We are a small team which means that we need to be flexible in our different responsibilities and go in and help each other. It is important that you are a good team player as well as a leader.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Emma Johansson emma.johansson@randstad.se +46733441486 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8347570