Technical Project Manager to Husqvarna Robotics R&D
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2024-01-04
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
"I'm robotizing the greenspace industry".
Imagine, that could be your answer, when you get that common question from people around you, about what you are working with.
Then, you also can tell them that you, together with your colleagues (an agile team with 20 great System Engineers and Technical Project Managers) are delivering innovative, digital services for top end robotic products and solutions. That you are working with lots of cool technology, in many different engineering fields, while contributing to making the world a little bit more sustainable.
Yes, here you can be working with the technology of the future, that's for sure.
So, a really warm welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups and the System Design team!
As you may already understood, we really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years to be more exact).
Robotic R&D consist of about 240 engineers - and are now in an expansive phase, where we run and develop the business continuously. This means constant development and an openness to test and work with new technologies and operational models to support customer needs.
This is our heritage. And our future. And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
Your daily work:
At Residential Robotics, you will be changing the game for turf care. Here, we work closely with other departments and often becomes "the glue" within RnD and towards other units within Husqvarna, and support our projects with technical management.
Your job? To lead technical initiatives and projects, as well as to lead various investigations including challenges round electronics, software, mechanics and/or digital solutions. You bring the right people together to make it happen, for example architects, UX-designers and developers. You will guide this team of cross-disciplinary people towards a common goal - solving complex technical challenges and crafting visionary solutions. You'll follow the project from start, until it's live for our customers.
Location:
The journey unfolds right here, in our office in Huskvarna. Your presence on-site in Huskvarna (at least four days a week) is therefore key to being part of the action, near the products. So, immerse yourself in the pulse of creativity, working closely with various departments that shape the future of our products.
Your skills and experience:
Today, we think that you may work in embedded development, or maybe in mechatronics or electronics. And now, you want to take the next step and develop your technical leadership.
Or, you have a longer experience of technical lead or within projects, and just want to develop yourself in a team that works with really cool products and solutions.
You have been working with at least one of these areas:
Embedded software
Electronics
Mechatronics
Product connectivity
Digital solutions
(An extra plus for experience with autonomous systems, AI, mechanics)
About you:
One thing we do know is that our next Technical Project Manager is interested in new technology, have a strong drive - and want to make a difference for our customers. Also, we hope that you are passionate about expanding your technical skills and leadership abilities. Because, as a member of our team, you'll have plenty of opportunities to grow and develop your career within Husqvarna.
If you're also fluent in Swedish and English, have great communication skills and love a good challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application!
For questions regarding the process please contact Recruiter
Matilda Nordén matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the role please contact Hiring Manager:
Staffan Palm, staffan.palm@husqvarnagroup.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331), https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/robotics
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Kontakt
Matilda Nordén matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8369393