Technical Project Manager to Berg Propulsion
Cmmtto AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cmmtto AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
eller i hela Sverige
Berg Propulsion is more than a provider of propulsion solutions-it is a company built on deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and a passion for innovation. The people within the organization are at the core of its success, and their dedication, competence, and engagement define the brand.
Berg Propulsion is now looking for a Technical Project Manager to join the Governmental Solutions team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be a key contributor in driving technically advanced customer projects, working at the intersection of engineering, sales, and delivery. You will play an important part in shaping solutions for complex, high-specification projects within the marine and governmental sector.
Sounds interesting? We look forward to receiving your application!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Technical Project Manager, you will be part of a specialized team serving as a central technical function supporting Berg Propulsion's global markets and customers. The role combines technical project management, solution development, and customer interaction across both pre-sales and execution phases.
You will be responsible for driving the technical scope of projects from early solution design and tendering through to handover, as well as providing continued support during execution. The projects vary in scope and complexity, ranging from shorter delivery projects to long-term commitments.
Close collaboration with internal stakeholders-such as Engineering, Sales, Operations, and Contracts-as well as external partners including shipyards, system integrators, and governmental customers, is a central part of the role, with a clear focus on governmental and naval projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Pre-sales and customer engagement
Drive and own technical solutions, design, and specifications throughout the pre-sales phase
Develop technical documentation and support tendering (RFQ) processes
Act as technical project manager in sales projects and contribute to commercial evaluations
Represent Governmental Solutions as the technical point of contact in customer dialogues
Ensure clear and well-defined technical requirements prior to contract
Execution and delivery
Support the breakdown of technical deliverables (Design-to-Order)
Ensure technical delivery in accordance with contract, quality, and timeline
Continuous improvement
Drive development and improvement initiatives within technology and delivery
Develop and manage supplier collaborations
Ensure compliance with relevant standards (e.g. DEF STAN, MIL-STD, ASD S-Series)
Contribute to strengthening Berg Propulsion's capabilities within the governmental/naval segment
Monitor industry trends and contribute insights to the organization
In this role, you will report to Manager Governmental Solutions. The position is based on Hönö and includes some international collaboration, opportunities for travel, and the possibility of hybrid work. This position is subject to a background check as part of the recruitment process.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for a technically strong and structured professional who thrives in a role combining engineering expertise with project management and customer interaction. A Technical Project Manager that can analyse and translate complex information into robust, high-quality technical solutions.
With a proactive and solution-oriented mindset, you actively contribute to continuous improvement. You are driven by quality and seek ways to enhance both ways of working and technical outcomes.
This person collaborate effectively across functions, communicate with clarity, and build strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. With a strong customer focus, you understand the importance of balancing technical excellence with business needs.
Qualifications:
MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering, Marine Engineering, or related field
Experience from marine, defence, or manufacturing industry
Strong understanding of marine propulsion systems and mechanical design
Experience in technical project management, planning, and technical documentation
Experience working with CAD or similar design tools
Experience from customer dialogue, RFQ processes, technical specifications, and supplier collaboration
Experience working cross-functionally in development or delivery projects
Meritorious:
Knowledge of marine standards and specifications
Understanding of hydrodynamics
Experience working with naval or military requirements and regulations
Fluency in Swedish and a high level of proficiency in English are required.
CONTACT
Does this opportunity sound interesting and align with your experience and ambitions? If so, we warmly welcome you to submit your application. In this recruitment process Berg Propulsion cooperates with Committo. For more information contact Linda Samuelsson at linda.samuelsson@committo.se
, +46 702 16 37 52 or Ida Ingeström at ida.ingestrom@committo.se
or +46 704 34 76 81. As interviews and selection are conducted on an ongoing basis, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT BERG PROPULSION Berg Propulsion is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfil the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7472300-1922866". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cmmtto AB
(org.nr 559190-1227), https://jobs.committo.se
Andvägen 26 (visa karta
)
475 40 HÖNÖ Arbetsplats
Committo Jobbnummer
9830313