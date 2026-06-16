Technical Project Manager IT Infrastructure & Procurement
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
We are looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead strategic IT infrastructure and sourcing initiatives within a large public-sector environment.
In this role, you will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and driving activities related to procurement, supplier transitions, infrastructure services, and long-term IT operations strategy. You will work closely with internal stakeholders, procurement teams, suppliers, and technical specialists to ensure successful delivery of complex infrastructure projects.
Responsibilities
Lead procurement and implementation initiatives for IT infrastructure services
Coordinate internal and external stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle
Develop and review RFI/RFP and procurement documentation
Support procurement processes, supplier evaluations, and contract negotiations
Plan and manage transitions between existing and future service providers
Establish effective collaboration models with suppliers and business stakeholders
Monitor project progress, risks, budgets, and deliverables
Ensure alignment with organizational IT strategy and target architecture
Required Experience
Several years of experience as a Technical Project Manager or IT Infrastructure Project Manager
Strong background in IT infrastructure, operations, networks, data centers, and cloud services
Experience leading large procurement and sourcing initiatives
Experience with supplier management, outsourcing, and transition projects
Knowledge of public-sector procurement processes (LOU) is highly desirable
Experience working with established project management methodologies such as PPS
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Fluent Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Personal Qualities
Structured and proactive
Strong leadership and coordination skills
Excellent communication abilities
Comfortable working in complex environments with multiple stakeholders
Solution-oriented with strong analytical skills
Location: Sweden (onsite presence required)
If you have extensive experience in IT infrastructure projects, procurement, and supplier transitions, please send your CV to kaviya.k@i-raysolutions.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25
E-post: kaviya.k@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600) Jobbnummer
9965413