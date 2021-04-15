Technical Project Manager - H International Search & Executive Management AB - Datajobb i Mölndal
Technical Project Manager
H International Search & Executive Management AB / Datajobb / Mölndal
2021-04-15

Do you want to join the team at Aros Electronics where creativity, ambition and companionship is in focus? All with a common interest in product development and electronics.

Apply now for this attractive position!

About Aros Electronics
Aros Electronics is a solution provider supplying customized products coming out of own development and production facilities. The applications are mainly within commercial vehicles and industrial automation. The main office in Mölndal has 160 employees and a turn-over of 430 MSEK.

There are 45 people working within R&D, delivering application specific products combined of control electronics, electrical motors, and mechanics to customers all over the world. With a deep knowledge in all core technologies in-house, we can achieve customization at a unique level.
Aros core competence within electrical drives is attractive for the vehicle industry. Especially for the strong trend in electrification. Aros has many new opportunities coming in and needs to expand the R&D department with a Technical Project Manager.



The job and responsibilities
In this position you will lead product development projects resulting in electrical drive systems used in applications for commercial vehicles. All resources, including production facilities, are in-house and combined with interaction and support from our sister companies within the global company group.
You will lead our internal cross-functional teams as well as manage customer relations, co-ordinate project tasks, interact with technical experts and external partners. The position requires a genuine interest in technology and an ability to manage advanced decision making with a holistic approach.
All steps from development to production start-up are performed in-house, and for some tasks you can also contribute hands-on.



Professional experience and qualifications

* Technical knowledge within electronics, embedded SW and/or mechanics
* Higher degree exam within electronics, mechatronics or similar
* Preferably experience of project management within product development
* Experience of managing or coordinating role is meritorious
* Excellent written and verbal communication in English and preferably also in Swedish

You have an urge to motivate the team and lead by example. You appreciate an innovative environment and are very solution oriented. If you currently are working as a designer, this could be your next career step without losing touch with technology!



Contact information
To hear more about the role, please contact Katarina Holmdahl, Senior Consultant at Hudson Nordic, tel. +46 707 - 87 97 97. To apply, please use the "Ansök" button on top of the page.

