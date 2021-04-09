Technical Project Manager - Sharkmob AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Technical Project Manager
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-04-09
Sharkmob is set to embark on an exciting adventure with the release of our first game, a Battle Royale twist on Vampire: the Masquerade. Our studio in Malmö is now looking for a Technical Project Manager, to drive SW projects across the organization.
In this role you will work across the organization in close contact with all our departments. You will run technical projects and deliverables from start to finish. You will assign tasks, coordinate the team, follow up on the progress to make sure deadlines are held, while keeping the internal stakeholders engaged and up-to-date.
We are looking for people who want to have fun at work, share ownership, and make intelligent decisions; responsible people who have a positive attitude, are passionate, and value professionalism.
Responsibilities:
Managing technical projects with multiple stakeholders and cross-organizational teams.
Establish detailed project plans, schedules and action plans to produce project deliverables.
Consult with stakeholders as needed and ensures readiness for project implementation.
Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and facilitate the project team meetings.
Consistently report on project milestones, deliverables, dependencies, risks and issues.
Conduct retrospective meetings, assign owners and actions for all lessons learned.
Requirements:
5+ years of industry work experience as a project/program manager.
An educational background in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.
A general interest in technologies and a high level knowledge of the technology scene.
Experience with Scrum or other agile methodologies.
Great people skills and a superb team player.
Excellent English language communication and writing skills.
The ability to coordinate and encourage team members to ensure project delivery, and to give feedback across different levels in the organization.
Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks to offer.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5683265
