Technical Project Manager - Sharkmob AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö2021-04-09Sharkmob is set to embark on an exciting adventure with the release of our first game, a Battle Royale twist on Vampire: the Masquerade. Our studio in Malmö is now looking for a Technical Project Manager, to drive SW projects across the organization.In this role you will work across the organization in close contact with all our departments. You will run technical projects and deliverables from start to finish. You will assign tasks, coordinate the team, follow up on the progress to make sure deadlines are held, while keeping the internal stakeholders engaged and up-to-date.We are looking for people who want to have fun at work, share ownership, and make intelligent decisions; responsible people who have a positive attitude, are passionate, and value professionalism. ( https://sharkmob-my.sharepoint.com/personal/therese_yllner_sharkmob_com/Documents/Technical%20PM%20job%20ad.docx#_msocom_1) Responsibilities:Managing technical projects with multiple stakeholders and cross-organizational teams.Establish detailed project plans, schedules and action plans to produce project deliverables.Consult with stakeholders as needed and ensures readiness for project implementation.Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and facilitate the project team meetings.Consistently report on project milestones, deliverables, dependencies, risks and issues.Conduct retrospective meetings, assign owners and actions for all lessons learned.Requirements:5+ years of industry work experience as a project/program manager.An educational background in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.A general interest in technologies and a high level knowledge of the technology scene.Experience with Scrum or other agile methodologies.Great people skills and a superb team player.Excellent English language communication and writing skills.The ability to coordinate and encourage team members to ensure project delivery, and to give feedback across different levels in the organization.Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks to offer. Find them here! ( https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks) Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-09Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-26Sharkmob AB5683265