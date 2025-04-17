Technical Project Manager
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you a leader ready to shape the future of sustainable mobility and contribute to the success of our customers? Do you value supportive colleagues and professional- and personal growth? Join our Concept Project Management Office, where you will initiate, lead, and coordinate concept development projects.
You'll be part of ensuring cross-functional execution towards industrialization, while safeguarding our TRATON Modular System.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will be the project manager for complex concept initiatives that span several technical areas. You will also guide initiative leaders in the organisation during concept development to ensure deliveries and quality in accordance with our product development process, "One PDP."
In short:
Safeguard brand product requirements-properties, performance, combinatorics, and use cases-in concept development
Collaborate closely with portfolio managers to synchronize strategic direction, customer demands, and prioritization
Visualize and communicate project scope and time plans
Coordinate teams in vehicle layout, architecture, design, and other areas, often in high-uncertainty environments
Prepare material to serve as a basis for business decisions by general management
Act as the center of process excellence for concept development by providing best practices and guidance to the rest of the organisation
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following qualifications and personal traits:
Proven leadership experience (min. 3-5 years) in project management and coordination, with good results
Experience and knowledge of automotive R&D operations and processes, such as One PDP, as well as technical expertise at the portfolio level (HW/SW), are meritorious
Excellent communication skills
Ability to build internal contact networks and leverage available expertise across the organisation
Self-driven and a positive team player who takes responsibility from idea to implementation
Structured and systematic in your way of working, with the ability to think both holistically and long-term
Curious about new technologies (both hardware and software), as well as our customers, and able to understand how the details contribute to the bigger picture
Believe that different perspectives are necessary to understand the complex problems we face, and naturally bring people together to solve them
Fluent in English and comfortable expressing yourself in both speech and writing
If this opportunity excites you but you feel you don't meet all the requirements, don't worry! We value your personality and potential above all. If you are the right person, we will provide the foundation for your success, regardless of your previous experiences.
This Is Us
Our unit Concept PMO (site Södertälje) is a team of six technical project managers, and we are, together with our sister unit in the US (site Lisle), responsible for the execution of concept development projects.
We believe teamwork and diversity are keys to success. During our daily unit meetings, we address challenges and share knowledge to support each other - in our deliveries, as well as in our leadership journey.
By joining us, you will also get:
Driven and curious colleagues with good technical and commercial knowledge of Scania and customer business
An understanding of how modularisation is the key to our company's success, today as well as when we move into new technologies and future business models
Great opportunities for personal development and future career options
Challenging assignments that will provide you with deeper insights into our business and how we must shape future solutions to secure TRATON and customer profitability
Employees are our most important resource, so we encourage and support your personal and professional development in order for you to be able to grow with us.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-01.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Ida Mexnell, Unit manager, ida.mexnell@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
#LI-OT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9294128