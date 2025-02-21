Technical Project Manager
2025-02-21
We are looking for a PLM specialist/Technical Project manager for project management of HVDC PLM projects. If you have good understanding of PLM for business and have earlier experience of driving PLM projects, then this is a position for you!
A successful candidate is an experienced Project Manager with solid technical knowledge of PLM processes in the context of large companies with CTO and ETO processes.
Your responsibilities
Manage planning with business lead representative and have ability to resolve challenges and changes in detail planning.
Understand the business models and the requirements to support the technical development team members interpreting the actual needs.
Prepare technical project presentations and reports to the PLM Business Program.Living Hitachi Power Grids Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises and develop people
Your background
Proven experience managing projects to implement new capabilities in the Siemens suite of tools (Teamcenter, NX, Polarion ..)
Experience in collaborating with broad cross-functional teams and work closely with business.
Experience in managing parallel PLM implementation projects.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, within the project RACI organization and other stakeholders, as well as interpersonal skills dealing with all levels of an organization.
Experience in project management practices like Waterfall, Hybrid and Agile methodologies and adaptability to company specific processes.
You understand DevOPS process methodologies and are familiar with the ITIL framework.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
More about us
Please send your interest directly to Talent Acquisition Partner katerina.lucanova@hitachienergy.com
Last day to apply is March 10.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10
E-post: katerina.lucanova@hitachienergy.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
722 12 VÄSTERÅS
