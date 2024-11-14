Technical Project Manager
Job description
Randstad is currently seeking technical project managers for consultancy roles at Siemens Energy in Finspång. This is an exceptional opportunity to join a global leader in energy technology, where you will play a key role in driving projects that contribute to a sustainable future. As a project manager at Siemens Energy, you'll work within a dynamic team that values collaboration, technical excellence, and continuous development.
In these roles, your responsibilities will vary across a range of exciting projects, but generally, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing projects related to energy solutions, including but not limited to R&D and new product development. You will lead cross-functional teams, manage budgets and timelines, conduct risk assessments, and ensure that projects meet quality standards and client expectations.
We are looking for candidates with a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Project Management, or a related field, along with experience in project management-ideally within the energy or manufacturing sector. A proven track record of leading projects from inception to completion, excellent knowledge of project management methodologies, and strong skills in tools like Microsoft Project or similar software are meritorious. Effective communication and interpersonal skills in both Swedish and English are also important.
We value individuals who are proactive, solution-oriented, and possess strong analytical skills, as well as those who thrive in collaborative environments.
Responsibilities
Plan, execute, and oversee projects related to energy solutions, for example:
Renewable energy initiatives.
Efficiency improvements.
New product developments.
Lead cross-functional teams, manage budgets and timelines.
Conduct risk assessments and ensure quality standards are met.
Communicate project progress and outcomes to stakeholders.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Project Management, or a related field.
Experience in project management, preferably in the energy or manufacturing sector.
Proven track record of leading projects from inception to completion.
Knowledge of project management methodologies.
Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Microsoft Project).
Strong communication and interpersonal skills in Swedish and English.
