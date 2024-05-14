Technical Project Manager
We have a requirement for the position of Technical Project Manager / Design Responsible with one of our client.
Location: Jönköpings
Requirements:
• Proven experience (5 years) in technical project management roles within the automotive industry, with a focus on ECU development or related areas.
• Strong understanding of automotive ECU architecture, embedded systems, software development lifecycle, and automotive electronics.
• Proficiency in project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum, Kanban) and tools (e.g., JIRA, Microsoft Project).
• Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse teams and stakeholders.
• Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
• Experience with quality assurance processes, testing methodologies, and risk management practices.
• Language: English is sufficient.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 6 months
