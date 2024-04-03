Technical Project Manager
2024-04-03
Are you a Technical Project Manager or Mechanical Engineer with experience from wastewater treatment? Do you thrive in collaborative environments, bridging across departments (sales, technical, and R&D), and enjoy contributing with your expertise in both sales and implementation phases? Then, you shouldn't miss this opportunity!
We are looking for a Technical Project Manager to join our dynamic team at AnoxKaldnes in Lund!
With us, you can look forward working in an innovative company, part of Veolia Water Technologies, a global leader in providing water and wastewater solutions. With our commitment to sustainable development and innovation, we are at the forefront of delivering clean water and preserving natural resources.
AnoxKaldnes specializes in biological water treatment...
We are a research-intensive company headquartered in Lund with approximately 35 colleagues working together to develop and provide process solutions for water treatment in industries and municipalities. Our expertise spans from biofilm technology to reactor configuration, hydraulics, aeration, mixing, and screening designs, as well as startup, operation, and control.
As a Technical Project Manager, you'll have a key role...
You'll be part of our Contracts & Services department, responsible for everything from pilot projects to the delivery and service of full-scale installations.
As a Technical Project Manager, your mission is to tailor the best solution for each customer.
Some of your responsibilities include:
Working with the Sales & Process team during the sales phase to offer the best solution to the customer.
Providing technical support to project managers during the implementation phase.
Developing, designing, and engineering mechanical equipment for our solutions in accordance with industry norms and standards.
Collaborating with the R&D team for the development of new equipment.
Liaising with suppliers.
Visiting customers to inspect equipment and gather insights used as a basis for improvement.
Participating in concept studies and feasibility studies, both for standard deliveries and for new development work.
You're passionate about technical problem-solving...
We believe you have several years of experience as a mechanical engineer, technical project manager or in another role relevant for this position. As an individual, you're unpretentious, accustomed to taking both responsibility and initiative, and passionate about technical problem-solving. We also believe you thrive in an international environment with colleagues and customers and are driven by both developing and evolving in an expanding company.
Requirements for the role include:
University degree - mechanical engineering or other relevant education.
Proficiency in CAD (2D & 3D).
Previous experience in water treatment.
Driver's license.
Fluent in Swedish and proficient in spoken and written English, as most communication is conducted in these languages.
Since part of your job involves visiting and inspecting our facilities at customer sites, primarily in Europe, you will travel regularly, mostly on short trips.
Why AnoxKaldnes?
We take pride in our friendly, open, and collegial atmosphere, and we are convinced that for the right person, the role of Technical Project Manager presents an opportunity for an exciting future!
You'll become part of a highly competent and forward-thinking team, and with us, you can look forward to developing your future career both locally and internationally!
Welcome with your application!
Submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
In this recruitment process, we collaborate with Roi Rekrytering. For questions regarding the role and recruitment, please contact lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se
Employer: AnoxKaldnes/Veolia Water Technologies AB
Local contract with location Lund/Sweden - relocation on own behalf.
Position: Full-time
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB (org.nr 556742-3248)
AnoxKaldnes - Veolia Water Technologies
